It has been reported that Leeds United are interested in signing SC Freiburg’s Bruno Ogbus, although they face competition from Nottingham Forest and AC Milan for the defender.

Dennis Bayer of Sky Sports Germany was the first to break news of the interest from the two English outfits, who are said to be monitoring his development, despite the fact that Freiburg are intent on retaining his services.

The 18-year-old is highly-rated by the Bundesliga outfit, although he is yet to make his debut for the senior side. His game time in recent seasons has come for the U-19 side and their B team, with SC Freiburg II competing last season in Germany's third tier.

Leeds and Forest are eyeing a move for the youngster this summer, as since confirmed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Bruno Ogbus' career so far

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus was born December 17th, 2005. He is a Swiss youth international of Nigerian descent who was born in Neunkirch in Switzerland.

Ogbus honed his footballing abilities in his native country of Switzerland for Grasshopper Club Zürich and went through all of the various youth teams there.

However, in January 2022, he moved to Germany to join the youth department of SC Freiburg. He has so far played nine games for their second team in the 3. Liga, as well as six in the A-Junioren-Bundesliga.

He made his first professional appearance in the third division for his club's second team in November 2023, when he came on for Pascal Fallmann in the 74th minute of the 2-0 away defeat against Dynamo Dresden during the 14th matchday of the campaign.

Freiburg II were relegated in 20th place from the 3. Liga, which is the lowest level of professional football in Germany, meaning they have been demoted to the Fussball Regionalliga. However, Ogbus started just six of the nine games he was involved in, accruing two yellow cards in those games.

The young defender has also gained recognition at international level since 2022. He has come through the junior national teams of the SFV, starting with the U-17 and moving up to the U-19 side.

Across those sides, he has played a total of 16 games so far, in which he scored one goal from eight caps for the Swiss U-19 side. The majority of his minutes for both the Swiss youth national teams and SC Freiburg's youth sides has come as a centre-back.

He has also occasionally seen some game time as a defensive midfielder, but occasionally, strangely, as a centre-forward as well. Largely, he is a front-footed defensive player, who appears fairly comfortable in possession.

Now, for the 2024/25 season, the 18-year-old has been promoted to Julian Schuster's first-team squad along with teammate Johan Manzambi. That has also been reported following the links to Leeds and Nottingham Forest.

It has been stated that Freiburg’s plan for Ogbus is to integrate him, and also that they hope that the promise of Bundesliga football will keep him at the club.

Bruno Ogbus' career stats per Transfermarkt Team Appearances SC Freiburg U-19 14 SC Freiburg II 9 Switzerland U-17 3 Switzerland U-18 5 Switzerland U-19 8

Interest in Bruno Ogbus from Leeds United and Nottingham Forest

German clubs have consistently shown over the years that they offer a pathway to the first-team for younger players, and it appears as though that is the plan for Ogbus in 2024/25 with Freiburg.

But, his potential has caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with AC Milan having a ‘low digit’ offer in the millions turned down for the player. However, Dennis Bayer has stated that they have competition for his services.

Florian Plettenberg revealed that Leeds have joined the race for the teenager - although it could be difficult to convince Freiburg to cash in. Yet, AC Milan are obviously a European giant, and Forest have Premier League wages, which could swing things in their favour if they formalise their interest with a bid.

Of course, the recruitment team must always strike the right balance, but Farke’s knowledge of German football means he should be backed where possible, and it’s clear that Ogbus is an exciting prospect.

Leeds have just one right-footed centre-back in their first-team, and it's possible that they are keen to keep Ethan Ampadu in midfield, as opposed to looking to him to fill in for Joe Rodon at right-sided centre-back.

Pascal Struijk is left-footed but could cover on the right, whilst Max Wöber is very much wedded to the left. James Debayo and Diogo Monteiro are perhaps seen as less ready in development-terms compared to Ogbus, which perhaps explains the Whites' interest.