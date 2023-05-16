2022/23 was a fairly average campaign for Bristol City.

Indeed, despite some strong results towards the end of the season, and threatening a top half finish, the Robins ended up 14th in the Championship.

One positive, of course, is that 14th actually represents another steady improvement in league position for the club.

In 2021/22, for example, the Robins finished 17th in the Championship, and the season prior, in 2020/21, they were 19th.

Still, Bristol City have finished in the top half just three times since their return to the Championship in 2015/16 and will no doubt be keen to start adding to that in the very near future.

If they are to improve their league position, recruitment will obviously play a big factor, which got us thinking about the salaries that the club pays its players.

With that in mind, below, we've taken a look at the club's reported salaries, according to Capology.

Who is Bristol City's highest earner?

Although these figures are not official, so we can not say for sure, they do give us an estimation of what each player at the club earns, with some of the figures said to be 'verified'.

With that said, as per Capology, Bristol City's highest earner is midfielder Matty James.

As per the above data, James put pen to paper on a three-year deal in 2021 that sees him net a gross salary of £1,430,000.

That works out at £27,500 per week.

James' deal is due to expire in 2024.

Interestingly, though, there are one or two individuals who earn very close to what James reportedly does.

Indeed, as per Capology data, Nakhi Wells and Tomas Kalas are not too far behind.

Wells is said to net £1,404,000 per year, for example, whilst Kalas is said to earn £1,300,000.

Those figures translate to £27,000 and £25,000 per week, respectively.

What is Alex Scott's Bristol City salary?

One interesting thing we thought that we would take a look at is the reported salary of young Alex Scott.

Scott has starred for Bristol City this season and has Premier League clubs alerted to his talents.

He is no doubt in for a big pay rise at some point soon, then, considering that according to Capology, he earns a figure of £220,000 per year at Bristol City currently.

That equates to £4,231 per week.

Now, whilst that is by no means a figure to be scoffed at, give his talent, in the very near future, the Robins star will surely be earning much much more.