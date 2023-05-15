It was a season of progress for Bristol City in the Championship.

The Robins enjoyed an excellent start to the 2022/23 campaign and were among the early play-off front-runners, but a dramatic decline in form saw them slide towards the relegation zone before Christmas.

Fortunes improved after the turn of the year and Nigel Pearson led his side to 14th in the table, an improvement on last season's 17th-placed finish.

Financial restrictions have limited Pearson's ability to spend in the transfer market, but the 59-year-old operated shrewdly this season, bringing in the likes of Kai Naismith, Mark Sykes, Anis Mehmeti, and Harry Cornick.

Pearson's biggest strength during his tenure at Ashton Gate has been developing young players and after the big-money sale of Antoine Semenyo to Bournemouth in January, the club could receive more significant income this summer with Alex Scott likely to depart as Premier League interest grows in his services.

With the transfer window fast approaching, we looked back at the Robins' record signing.

Who is Bristol City's record signing?

According to Transfermarkt, the club's record signing is defender Tomas Kalas, who joined for a fee of £8.1 million from Chelsea in July 2019 after spending the previous season on loan at Ashton Gate.

After narrowly missing out on the play-offs in the 2018/19 season, Kalas arrived as part of a summer of big spending under Lee Johnson, with Han-Noah Massengo, Daniel Bentley, Jay Dasilva and Nakhi Wells also among the additions.

The Czech defender's impressive performances while on loan at Ashton Gate meant it was a no-brainer for them to sign him permanently.

Kalas began his career with Sigma Olomouc in his native Czech Republic before moving to Chelsea in 2010. He made four senior appearances for the Blues and had loan spells at Vitesse, Cologne, Middlesbrough, Fulham and with the Robins.

When fit, the 30-year-old has largely been a regular for the Robins, but Kalas had an incredibly injury-disrupted campaign this year, limiting him to just nine appearances in all competitions.

When does Tomas Kalas' Bristol City contract expire?

Kalas is out of contract this summer and Pearson revealed that he has been offered a new deal, but is yet to agree an extension.

"There's been an offer and it's like anything. You try to protect your own stance and we as a club have to be mindful of all the financial issues that we've had and bearing in mind his availability this year has been low we'll just see where it goes," Pearson told Bristol Live earlier this month.

"I don't really get involved in the financial side but you know my stance on that. My role is to have a football relationship with players but clearly, if discussions don't go well then we have to look for alternatives. That's just life and football I'm afraid."

The Czech Republic international has been a solid and reliable performer for the Robins whenever called upon, but he has been part of a defence which has been vulnerable in recent years and as the club have failed to seriously challenge for the play-offs since Kalas' permanent arrival, there have to be question marks over whether the move can be considered a success.