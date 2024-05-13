With their Championship season, Sunderland can turn their attentions to appointing a new, permanent manager.

The Black Cats started the 2023/24 campaign with Tony Mowbray in charge, before he was sacked and replaced by Michael Beale in December last year.

However, that move failed to work out, with Beale himself leaving the Stadium of Light after just two months in charge in February.

Since then, Mike Dodds has been in interim charge of Sunderland, although the season ultimately stagnated badly.

They won just two of their final 15 games of the season, finishing an underwhelming 16th in the final standings, meaning getting the right man in to take over is essential.

Now it seems as though one candidate to potentially come in and take charge at The Stadium of Light has emerged.

Sunderland linked with Bo Svensson

According to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are keen on Bo Svensson to take over as their new manager.

The Dane is apparently on Sunderland's shortlist of managers, as they look for their new permanent boss.

It is thought that Svensson may be a more appealing candidate to the club than some of the others who are currently under consideration.

Meanwhile, there is also a suggestion that the 44-year-old could be tempted to make the move to join the Black Cats, as he looks for his next managerial role.

So with Svensson perhaps not the most familiar name to those who mostly follow the English game - given he has never managed in this country before - we've taken a closer look at the latest name to be linked with the manager's post at Sunderland, right here.

Bo Svensson has had some success in Germany

As a player, Svensson played as a centre-back, spending the first seven years of his senior career with Copenhagen in his native Denmark.

During that time he won four Danish titles and one Danish Cup, before leaving to join German side Borussia Monchengladbach in January 2006.

Svensson then spent a year and a half with Monchengladbach, before he signed for another German team, Mainz, in the summer of 2007.

The Dane spent the rest of his playing career with Mainz, making well over 100 appearances for the club before retiring at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.

After that, Svensson took up his first managerial role in the summer of 2019, when he took charge of FC Liefring - a feeder club to RB Salzburg - in the Austrian second tier.

Svensson guided the club to a third-place finish during his first season in charge of the club, but then left in January 2021, with Liefring again challenging for top spot in the second tier.

His exit came as he made his return to Mainz, to take over his former club as manager. At the time of Svensson's appointment, his side were second from bottom of the Bundesliga table, with just six points and one win in 14 league games.

However, Svensson engineered a remarkable turnaround, picking up 33 points from the subsequent 20 league games, guiding Mainz to a comfortable 12th-place finish in the final standings.

Under the Dane, Mainz remained comfortable in the German top flight for the next two seasons, claiming eighth and ninth place finishes in that time.

This season though, things were more of a struggle for Svensson and his side, and the 44-year-old would depart in November last year, with the club bottom of the Bundesliga table, having taken just three points and no wins from their first nine league matches of the season.

Bo Svensson managerial record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Played Won Drawn Lost Points per Game Liefring 43 23 11 9 1.86 Mainz 104 39 26 39 1.38 As of 13th May 2024

Svensson has been out of work ever since, but could seemingly now be in contention for a return to the dugout with Sunderland.

Throughout his time with Mainz, the Dane's teams would often operate with three centre-backs, usually in some form of either a 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 formation, so this would be a change from the systems the Black Cats used throughout much of this season.

It would therefore be interesting to see how things would play out for Svensson if he did take over at Sunderland, who would no doubt be keen to see him make the same sort of impact as he has done for Liefring and Mainz during the majority of his managerial career so far.