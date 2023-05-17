After a positive two years under the management of Neil Critchley, the future looked to be bright for Blackpool after finishing in mid-table in the Championship last year.

The Seasiders had developed into a solid second tier outfit in a short period of time, but the departure of Critchley to become assistant head coach to Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa last summer was a huge blow - one they'd feel throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

Michael Appleton returned for a second stint in the dugout at Bloomfield Road but with the club struggling in January, the decision was made by the hierarchy to sack their manager and replace him with Mick McCarthy.

That particular experiment failed to pay off and it was left to ex-Tangerines player Stephen Dobbie to try and save the club from the drop to League One - that was something he couldn't do despite improved performances overall.

It means that Blackpool will be back in the third tier of English football for 2023-24 and there's set to be major changes to their squad - including the departure of some high earners.

Who is Blackpool FC's highest earner?

According to Capology, the Tangerines' highest earner is a player that they have not got many appearances out of and who will depart when his contract expires this summer.

At a reported £9,038 per week, Kevin Stewart has been an expensive member of the playing squad to keep considering he hasn't played much at all due to injuries since his arrival in January 2021.

Stewart played 16 times in League One as the Seasiders won promotion through the play-offs, but after signing a two-year contract extension following that, issues began to arise.

The midfielder played just 12 times in the 2021-22 season in the Championship, and due to injuries and fitness concerns the 29-year-old did not play a single minute of football in the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Liverpool man will be a big earner off the wage bill this summer as they head back to the third tier of English football and despite coming in on a free transfer, lots of money has been spent on a player wage-wise that has barely been able to play.

Aside from Stewart, two loanees in the form of Ian Poveda and Charlie Goode are claimed to have been paid £8,000 per week during their stay at Bloomfield Road, whilst the higher earning permanent fixtures at the club include Callum Connolly on £7,692 a week and Liam Bridcutt on a weekly wage of £7,000.