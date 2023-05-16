It was an excellent season for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this year.

Rovers missed out on the play-offs on goal difference despite a 4-3 win over Millwall at The Den on an incredibly dramatic final day of the season.

While there will undoubtedly be disappointment at coming so close to the top six, particularly after winning just one of their last nine games, it was a year of real progress under Jon Dahl Tomasson as they sustained their promotion push throughout the campaign.

Tomasson will need to rebuild this summer with star striker Ben Brereton Diaz departing, while loanees Tyler Morton, Sorba Thomas and Clinton Mola will all return to their parent clubs.

Ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer at Ewood Park, we looked at who Rovers' highest paid player is.

Who is Blackburn Rovers' highest earner?

According to Capology, Rovers' highest earner currently is defender Dominic Hyam, who is said to earn £16,293 a week and £880,000 a year.

It is not entirely surprising that Hyam is the highest paid player, given that he is also their most expensive player after his move from Coventry City last summer, with Coventry Live reporting the fee to be around £2.5 million with add-ons.

While Rovers' defensive record was relatively poor compared to some of those around them, Hyam's individual performances have been excellent.

The 27-year-old has been a virtual ever-present since his arrival in Lancashire, scoring one goal and providing two assists in 42 appearances in all competitions, missing just three league games.

Hyam was voted both Player of the Season and the Players' Player of the Season, while he was also rewarded for his form with a first call-up to the Scotland international squad in March, being included on the bench for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Spain and Cyprus.

His performances have not gone unnoticed by his manager, with Tomasson praising his leadership qualities.

"Dom is one who always wants to do well for the team," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"He’s a leader by example.

"The first game he played at Blackpool, everyone was ‘mate’, I put him immediately in the team because you could see the quality.

"His quality is extremely good, he’s able to play a lot of games, he’s solid and you want a defender to be solid.

"He’s a leader by example."

Given his importance to the team, it is perhaps no surprise that Hyam is Rovers' highest earner and he is certainly repaying the club with his performances.