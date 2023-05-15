Blackburn Rovers will be looking to build upon what was a promising campaign in the Championship when they make a return to competitive action later this year.

While Rovers will be disappointed by the fact that they narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs, they are clearly heading in the right direction with Jon Dahl Tomasson at the helm.

Tomasson's aim in the coming months will be to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Blackburn will need to bolster their attacking options as Ben Brereton Diaz is set to depart the club upon the expiry of his contract next month.

Replacements will also need to be sourced for Sorba Thomas and Tyler Morton who are set to return to their parent-clubs Huddersfield Town and Liverpool when their loan deals reach a crescendo.

Here, we have decided to take a look at Blackburn's club record signing, and assess how he got on during his time at Ewood Park.

Who is Blackburn Rovers' club record signing?

Blackburn opted to spend a club record fee on Andrew Cole in January 2002.

As per Transfermarkt, Rovers forked out €12.2m (£10.62m) to secure the services of the forward from Manchester United.

Before making the switch to Blackburn, Cole managed to score 121 goals in 275 appearances for Manchester United.

Cole also won nine honours with the Red Devils, including the Champions League in 1999.

How did Andy Cole fare at Blackburn during this spell?

Cole made an instant impact for Blackburn upon his arrival at the club.

As well as netting nine goals in 15 league games, the forward helped Rovers win a major honour.

Cole managed to score the winning goal in Blackburn's League Cup final clash with Tottenham Hotspur at the Millennium Stadium.

The forward went on to represent Rovers in the UEFA Cup in the following the season, and was reunited with Dwight Yorke, who we played alongside at Old Trafford.

In the 42 appearances that he made for Blackburn in this particular campaign, Cole managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions.

Cole's final season with Blackburn saw him score 11 goals in 37 games as the club finished 15th in the Premier League standings.

Fulham re-signed Cole following a previous loan spell in the summer of 2004 on a free transfer after his contract with Blackburn expired.

The former Rovers man went on to play for Manchester City, Portsmouth, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Burnley and Nottingham Forest before calling time on his career in 2008.