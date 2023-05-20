Birmingham City are now planning for another season in the Championship following a successful first campaign under John Eustace.

The Blues survived in the second tier despite plenty of pre-season pessimism over the team’s chances of remaining in the division.

Eustace has earned a lot of plaudits for his role in overseeing a 17th place finish, but will be hoping he can build on that over the next 12 months.

Birmingham are undergoing a lot of work behind the scenes with a change in the ownership structure hoped to be confirmed at some point in the near future.

Who is Birmingham City’s record signing?

Ivan Sunjic signed for the Blues in the summer of 2019 in a surprising deal that reportedly cost the club £6.3 million (BBC).

This made the midfielder the club’s record signing, a figure they have not come close to reaching since.

The now 26-year-old signed from Dinamo Zagreb after just one year with the Croatian giants.

Sunjic signed as a Croatia international, although he has yet to make an appearance for his national side since his arrival at St. Andrew’s.

How has Sunjic fared since signing for Birmingham City?

The Bosnian-born player immediately became an important part of the team that was managed by Pep Clotet at the time.

He made 40 league appearances as Birmingham narrowly avoided relegation to League One.

Just two points separated Clotet’s side from the bottom three, earning 50 points and a 20th place finish.

The next two seasons weren’t that much better for Birmingham as they earned 18th and 20th place finishes.

However, Sunjic remained a key part of the side, appearing another 84 times across the two campaigns, even contributing a further three goals to the three he scored in his debut season.

Where is Ivan Sunjic now?

Birmingham opted to loan the midfielder in the summer of 2022 upon Eustace’s arrival as manager.

Sunjic signed for Hertha Berlin, taking the step-up to compete in the Bundesliga.

But it has not been a smooth transition into the German top flight, with the capital club on the verge of relegation to the second tier.

Sunjic has also fallen out of favour with management at Hertha Berlin, making it unlikely that he will remain with the club beyond this loan deal.

It has been recently reported that Dinamo Zagreb are interested in re-signing Sunjic, indicating that his future may also not lie at St. Andrew’s either