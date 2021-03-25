Who is Antoine Semenyo? The man attracting interest from Wolves, Southampton among others

It’s sure to be a very busy summer at Bristol City, and the first major decision will centre on deciding whether to offer Nigel Pearson a longer contract or look elsewhere.

After that, the transfer window will be key. Whilst most will wonder about potential additions, a recent update from Bristol Live suggested that keeping players at Ashton Gate could be a challenge.

They claim that Southampton and Wolves are particularly keen on Antoine Semenyo, and here we profile the talented forward.

Having been with the Robins since he was a teenager, there was a lot of excitement around the player when he came on to make his debut on the final day of the 2017/18 campaign, after a productive loan spell with Bath City earlier that year.

However, he had to be patient following that, with another temporary switch arranged with Newport County in the Football League the following season.

Whilst he was doing okay out on loan, Semenyo wasn’t really making a major impact, but his talented was still evident, as Sunderland took him on loan last season before the season was cut short in League One.

Were each of these 20 former Bristol City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Lewin Nyatanga Right Left

Again though, Semenyo didn’t make a huge impression, with no goals from 16 games last season with both the Black Cats and Bristol City.

In fairness, it should be noted that he is capable of playing in various forward positions, so he shouldn’t be judged as an out-and-out striker.

Figures at Ashton Gate kept faith in Semenyo though, and he has established himself as a regular now. Two goals and four assists in 37 games show improvements are needed in terms of his composure and final product, but the quality is clear to see.

Boasting real pace, the 21-year-old has started to develop in different ways. His movement is improving, and he is starting to make better decisions in the final third.

As he has been around Bristol City for a few years, you can sometimes forget just how young Semenyo is. But, his game has come on a lot in the past six months, and he is starting to show why he is so highly-rated.

Whether a move to the Premier League this summer would be right for his development is debatable, however it’s easy to see why there is interest.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.