There could be a three-way tussle amongst Championship clubs for the signature of Andrian Kraev in the summer - and it may well come down to who offers the best package.

Reports suggesting Hull City, Coventry City and Middlesbrough are all interested in the Bulgarian loomed on Wednesday afternoon, and that has given fans the need to look into their potential signing. Football League World takes a look at who Andrian Kraev is and how he could suit the Championship.

Andrian Kraev transfer news latest

According to Bulgarian news outlet Sportal, Kraev has been linked with a move to the trio of Championship clubs ahead of the summer window. Making his international debut in 2022, the midfielder has won eight caps for his country and looks set to become a crucial part of plans for his nation in the future - which would likely be elevated should he make the switch to the Championship.

Currently plying his trade at Levski Sofia, Kraev’s contract is up at the end of the season with clubs circling around him - though having refused a new contract, he’s been removed from the first-team squad.

That’s given Hull, Coventry and Middlesbrough a real notice to go ahead and sign the 25-year-old in the summer, given that he is reportedly training with the reserves in the Bulgarian capital and has missed out on a training camp in Turkey due to the contract stand-off.

Andrian Kraev player profile

Standing as a defensive midfielder, Kraev only recently turned 25 years of age; though he has already made over 100 appearances for the side from the capital, scoring seven and assisting nine goals for the first-team in the process.

He joined Levski in 2020 from fellow top-flight side Hebar, and has become a key part of their plans by mopping up in front of their defence.

Andrian Kraev - club record to date Games Goals Botev Vratsa 4 0 Hebar 24 6 Levski Sofia 109 7

That led to his first international call up in 2022, starting against the likes of Serbia, Montenegro and more - though he hasn’t been able to win in Bulgaria colours just yet with four draws and four losses in all competitions and a red card against Lithuania in the Euros qualifiers back in October.

Captaining Levski in 10 games this season - including a stint at centre-back in the 1-0 win over Botev Vratsa back in August - their winter break means that he hasn’t featured in club football since just before December, though he missed out on the 2-1 win over Pirin on Saturday as a result of his contract negotiations.

Standing at 6ft 3in, Kraev is a blocker who sets the tone in building moves for other creative midfielders further up the pitch; and he could be a solid replacement for the likes of Tyler Morton or Hayden Hackney, should they move on from Hull and Middlesbrough in the summer months.

What Andrian Kraev would bring to the respective linked clubs

The clubs mentioned all have strong midfield ranks though with changes likely in the summer, there may well be gaps appearing that means Kraev would be free to move.

In terms of pure defensive midfielders, Coventry would likely benefit the most. Whilst the likes of Liam Kelly, Ben Sheaf and Josh Eccles are all adept at defending and protecting the back four, they’re more box-to-box types and that could somewhat affect them should they look to revert to a three-back with a clad midfield, where Kraev could drop in.

Signing cheap talent from abroad has become a mantra in the West Midlands of recent and Coventry could well be the perfect club to swoop in.