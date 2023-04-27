Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City supporters will potentially be keeping a keen eye on the progress of Andrew Moran in the next few weeks.

The Brighton & Hove Albion player has been linked with a potential loan move to these three clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder recently signed a new long-term deal with the Seagulls, tying down his future with the club until 2027.

Moran has already made his Premier League debut, coming off the bench in a 4-1 win over Everton back in January.

Would Andrew Moran be a good signing?

The Irish starlet has been a standout performer in the Premier League 2 this campaign, contributing seven goals and four assists for Brighton’s underage team.

However, game time at senior level has been limited due to the fierce competition for places in Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

The 19-year-old also appeared off the bench earlier this season in a 3-0 win against Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup, under Graham Potter.

Moran originally signed for Brighton from League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers.

What has been said about Andrew Moran?

The midfielder was also linked with a potential move to Manchester United and Chelsea, but opted for the Amex.

Brighton’s technical director David Weir has praised the progress that Moran has made since joining the club in 2020.

“Andrew has progressed really well through the academy and has impressed Roberto as part of our first-team squad this season,” said Weir, via the Irish Independent.

“He has worked really hard to earn this new contract and now his challenge is to break through into the team.”

While Brighton have earned a strong reputation in recent years for giving youngsters a pathway into the first team, de Zerbi’s side are also chasing a place in European competition for next season.

What next for Andew Moran?

It is possible the Dublin-native will get further opportunities in the team between now and the end of the campaign.

But a loan move for next season now looks the most obvious route for the Irishman to earn his way into senior level football.

It remains to be seen which club he would be most likely to join in the event that he is loaned out.

But Brighton will likely prioritse game time and tactical fit above all else.

Competition could be tough to secure his signature given the promise that already surrounds his future, as he could yet prove to be Brighton’s next young star.