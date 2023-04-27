With the transfer window set to open again later this year, it will be interesting to see how much business Burnley, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday will conduct.

The Clarets may need to bolster their squad in order to boost their chances of achieving a relative amount of success in the Premier League next season.

As for Middlesbrough and Wednesday, they are still waiting to see what division they will be playing in during the 2023/24 campaign as they both are vying for promotion in their respective leagues.

One of the individuals who is on the radar of all of these aforementioned clubs is Ali Al-Hamadi.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World earlier this month, the AFC Wimbledon forward has been scouted by Burnley, Middlesbrough and Wednesday during the second half of the season.

Ipswich Town, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City have also sent representatives to watch Al-Hamadi.

Here, we have decided to take a closer look at the 21-year-old's career to date amid this interest.

Who is Ali Al-Hamadi?

Al-Hamadi was on the books of Tranmere Rovers and Swansea City at youth level and signed his first professional deal with the latter of these two sides in 2020.

After failing to force his way into Swansea's first-team plans, Al-Hamadi left the club in 2021.

Following a successful trial at Wycombe Wanderers, the forward joined the club during the 2021/22 season.

The Chairboys decided to sanction a loan move for Al-Hamadi to Bromley where he made 10 appearances for the club in the National League.

As well as scoring three goals for Bromley, the Iraq international also provided two assists for his team-mates.

Only utilised on nine occasions by Wycombe earlier this season, Al-Hamadi was allowed to join Wimbledon on a permanent basis in January.

How has Al-Hamadi been getting on at AFC Wimbledon in recent months?

Al-Hamadi made his debut for the Dons in their 0-0 draw with Bradford City in January.

After failing to score in five appearances, the forward opened his account in Wimbledon's meeting with Hartlepool United.

Al-Hamadi backed up this display by finding the back of the net in each of his next three appearances.

The former Wycombe man then provided his first assist in a Wimbledon shirt during the club's defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

Earlier this month, Al-Hamadi took his overall Wimbledon goal tally to nine by netting against Stevenage.

In terms of Al-Hamadi's international record, he has yet to score for Iraq despite making six appearances for his country.

Burnley, Middlesbrough and Wednesday will have to pay a reasonable fee in order to have the chance of securing Al-Hamadi's services this summer as his contract at Wimbledon is set to run until 2025.