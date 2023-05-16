Alex Scott is likely to be a name that dominates the headlines this summer.

The Bristol City midfielder has established himself as one of the EFL's brightest talents over the past few years and was rewarded for his sparkling form in 2022/23 with the Championship Young Player of the Season award and a place in the Championship Team of the Season.

Scott's game is remarkably well-rounded for a player of his age and is tactically aware enough to thrive in a variety of positions. The technically gifted midfielder's close control and dribbling ability makes him excellent at escaping the press while he's got the passing range to match his impressive vision.

Though it's his ability in possession that catches the eye, the City player certainly doesn't shirk his defensive responsibilities and relishes a challenge.

Adding more goals would really help the midfielder take his game up to the next level but it does seem like it's only a matter of time before that clicks for him.

His exploits and sky-high potential have turned heads in the top flight - with a host of Premier League clubs linked ahead of the start of the transfer window in June.

Liverpool and Tottenham are two of the clubs reportedly keen on the 19-year-old but there is no shortage of competition with 90min reporting that Brighton, Brentford, Leeds United, and Newcastle United have all expressed an interest while Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, and Sheffield United are keeping tabs on him.

How much is Alex Scott worth?

City boss Nigel Pearson has made it clear that the South West club are not looking to sell him this summer and won't entertain any offers below their valuation.

Pearson told Bristol Live in March that a bid of more than £25 million will be needed to prize him away in the upcoming window

When does Alex Scott's Bristol City contract expire?

The Bs3 outfit can afford to stand firm in negotiations as well as the midfielder's contract runs until the summer of 2025.

City owner Steve Lansdown has previously indicated that the rising star was offered a new deal, which remains on the table.

How old is Alex Scott?

Scott is 19, which makes his 91 senior appearances for the Robins all the more impressive.

He is due to turn 20 later this summer as he was born on the 21st of August 2003.

How tall is Alex Scott?

The City midfielder is 178cm tall, which is around 5ft 10 inches.

Though he's by no means a physically imposing presence, the midfielder's tenacity and energy makes him a real asset defensively.

What nationality is Alex Scott?

Scott was born in Guernsey, which means he's eligible for the England national team.

The 19-year-old has worked his wage up through the England age-group sides and has been included in Ian Foster's squad for the U20 World Cup in Argentina this summer.

Pearson has repeatedly tipped the midfielder to play for the senior side at some point in the future and it's hard to argue with him given what we've seen over the past few years and the top Premier League clubs interested.