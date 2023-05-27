Blackburn Rovers are set for a busy summer ahead.

After missing out on the play-off places due to a poor run of form late in the season, Jon Dahl Tomasson must go back to the drawing board as he looks to put together a side capable of a top six finish.

Of course, with Ben Brereton-Diaz's contract soon to expire, there is already one massive player they are set to lose, but he may not be the only player exiting Ewood Park this summer.

Indeed, one of the club's bright young prospects in Adam Wharton has been linked with several Premier League sides recently.

What is the latest Adam Wharton transfer news?

For example,, The Sun reported that Arsenal, Leicester City and Crystal Palace all held an interest and/or had sent scouts to cast eyes upon the young midfielder.

Their report also revealed that Newcastle United's veteran scout Mick Tait had also checked him out.

The Sun have also previously revealed that Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has also been to watch the youngster in action.

Who is Adam Wharton?

Naturally, with his name having been linked with the clubs above, Premier League supporters who do not have a regular eye on the EFL are wondering who Adam Wharton is.

With that said, we've taken a look at his short career so far, below.

First and foremost, Adam Wharton is a central midfielder, and has came through the youth ranks with his current club, Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

His talent has been evident to those at Rovers for quite some time now, as evidenced by him playing well up in terms of age groups with Rovers' youth teams.

For example, he played for the Rovers under-18's in 2020, when he was just 15-years-old.

Indeed, despite being just 18 now, he has racked up 24 appearances for Rovers' under-18 side, and a further 23 for their under-21 side.

Wharton's first team debut did not come until this season, interestingly.

He first appeared for Rovers in the EFL Cup in rounds one and two before then making his first outing in the league after that.

It should be noted, though, that he was a part of the squad before that, so he was already in Jon Dahl Tomasson's thinking.

What position does Wharton play?

As mentioned above, Wharton plays in central midfield, and a brief look at his statline on FBref demonstrates where he stands out compared to his peers.

Indeed, compared to other midfielders in the Championship, what stands out when looking at Wharton's per 90 numbers are his passes attempted, progressive passes, tackles, interceptions, and blocks, all of which he is in the top 22 percentile, or above.

For progressive passes, he is in the top seven percentile, with 6.4 per 90 minutes he spends on the pitch.

Of course, with his minutes limited, it is not the largest sample size, but indications are Wharton is a good all-round midfielder willing to get stuck in, but that can also pick a pass and move the ball forwards when in possession.

What is Blackburn's stance on Adam Wharton?

For Premier League sides keen on Wharton, they may face a tough task prising him away from Blackburn this summer.

Indeed, as per the Mail Online, Rovers are determined to keep hold of the youngster until his appearances for the club are closer to 100, which suggests they have in mind keeping him around for another two seasons.

It remains to be seen whether a big offer from the Premier League could change their minds, though.