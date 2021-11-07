Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Who cares?’, ‘This hurts’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Championship outfit make major decision

Published

17 mins ago

on

Chris Wilder is back in management after the former Sheffield United boss was named as Neil Warnock’s successor at Middlesbrough.

The Blades fan has been out of work since leaving the club he supports earlier in the year as the Yorkshire outfit would go on to be relegated from the Premier League.

Despite the bad ending, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Wilder did a brilliant job at Bramall Lane, taking the team from the third tier to a top-half finish in the top-flight.

Therefore, his return to the game was always going to interest a section of the Sheffield United support, who will be interested to see how he does.

However, with Boro competing with the Blades this season, they could be rivals in the table and Wilder will be returning to take on his former club on New Year’s Day.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


