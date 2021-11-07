‘Who cares?’, ‘This hurts’ – These Sheffield United fans react as Championship outfit make major decision

Chris Wilder is back in management after the former Sheffield United boss was named as Neil Warnock’s successor at Middlesbrough.

We're delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Wilder as our new manager 🔴⚪️ Welcome to #Boro, Chris! 👋 #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 7, 2021

The Blades fan has been out of work since leaving the club he supports earlier in the year as the Yorkshire outfit would go on to be relegated from the Premier League.

Despite the bad ending, it doesn’t take away from the fact that Wilder did a brilliant job at Bramall Lane, taking the team from the third tier to a top-half finish in the top-flight.

Therefore, his return to the game was always going to interest a section of the Sheffield United support, who will be interested to see how he does.

However, with Boro competing with the Blades this season, they could be rivals in the table and Wilder will be returning to take on his former club on New Year’s Day.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Who cares. ?

I wish him well but hope we thump Middlesbrough when we play them. — Mosborough Blade (@JohnBrook51) November 7, 2021

I have no doubt that Middlesbrough will be in the Premier before us.

I wish CW all the best.

Bet the Boro fans are delighted with the appointment. — Valley Blade. Valley Born. (@neil18826956) November 7, 2021

Wilder had lost the dressing room at the Lane. I don’t think he will come back for anyone. — Irish Blade (@AnneBrook3) November 7, 2021

This hurts, but I genuinely wish him and @Boro the best. — Andrew (@Andy_Blade88) November 7, 2021

Not gonna lie, it hurts — Jack Needham (@Bluesterge2) November 7, 2021

Good for him , great character who tells it how it is 👍🤛 — christopher oconnell (@christo05536943) November 7, 2021

That’s a little painful to see … 😢 https://t.co/RiqYWQQUXt — Brett Sinclair (@JerryBerryYeah) November 7, 2021