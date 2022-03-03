Who Blackburn Rovers need to target in summer as backup to Ben Brereton-Diaz

Blackburn Rovers have been heavily reliant on the goals of Ben Brereton-Diaz this season to help fire them into the promotion places and they may need to account for if the striker is sidelined again.

Recently though, the Chile international hasn’t been able to hit the back of the net and was then ruled out for his club with an injury. It’s meant that others in the team have had to try and step up and fill his shoes.

It hasn’t been easy and it’s led to Tony Mowbray’s side slipping down the division though. When Brereton-Diaz had his patch of no goals, the side lost to Swansea and Nottingham Forest and struggled to draws against West Brom and Huddersfield for example.

They won against QPR last time out but only after another defeat to Sheffield United and after falling from second place to fourth and four points off the automatic spots.

In his absence, it was Reda Khadra who bagged the winning goal against the Hoops. When the season comes to a close though, the player will be returning to his parent club of Brighton.

That will leave Rovers with not many out and out striking options (with the exception of Brereton-Diaz). They have Sam Gallagher but he has managed just six this year and also plays out wide. Ryan Hedges, Dilan Markanday and Tyrhys Dolan are all available too but all are more natural wingers.

If Rovers want a striker in the absence of Brereton-Diaz though, they could be short of options. Perhaps then, Rovers should target a decent backup to help carry the goalscoring burden or in case of an injury to their star striker again.

Who could they sign though?

If you want a backup striker, you would want someone who would be quite happy to fight for a place in the starting eleven and who can offer plenty when they do break into the side or someone who can offer something potentially alongside Brereton-Diaz if needed. It also means they should go for someone who won’t be too expensive but can offer all this too.

They could first of all look to one of the potentially relegated teams. If Peterborough are doomed to fight in League One next season, then they may consider selling some assets if teams from the Championship come swooping in (which is often the case with relegated sides). Perhaps then, they could lodge a bid for Jonson Clarke-Harris, who might still be able to do a job in the second tier and might not want another campaign in League One.

Clarke-Harris has seven goal contributions this year, which isn’t as good as his return in the third tier. However, given more service from a side that isn’t battling the drop could certainly lead to many more chances. Considering the wingers they have, those chances could certainly come. Add in the fact that he might not mind playing second fiddle to Brereton-Diaz – especially if it could lead to top end football – then it could be a good move.

Another option could be to look into League One for a good level of striker that might not get promoted. Any striker at a side battling for third tier promotion would arguably prefer to keep leading the line at their respective side, especially if they get promoted compared to sitting on the bench at Rovers. A player like Colby Bishop at Accrington though could be an option.

Bishop might not get promoted with Accrington and even if he wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter at Blackburn, he looks like he might have the potential to be a decent option much higher up if called upon. He could thrive higher up and given the chance to shine and work for a place in the Championship, it could be a good move for the player and could certainly benefit Blackburn.

There are options there then for Rovers – and it is something they will have to consider in the summer.