West Bromwich Albion used to be a firm fixture in the Premier League roster. However, the Baggies find themselves knocking on the door of a return to the top flight, but not quite getting there yet.

One of the big boys in the Championship, Albion, came upon hard times this season, despite being purchased by American businessman, Shilen Patel. Before his departure, Carlos Corberan confirmed that the budget was slashed by 30%, which took its toll in the summer window and may be hurting the Baggies in January too.

Regardless of their struggles, Patel has settled some of the outstanding debts left by former owner, Guochan Lai. Whilst the new Baggies owner is steadying the ship, the playing budget had to be cut. However, some players remain on top wages at the Hawthorns. These are the estimated top earners, according to Capology.

5. Grady Diangana

Estimated wage: £20,000

Ex-West Ham United youngster Grady Diangana seriously impressed during a loan spell at the Hawthorns, which saw the club make his transfer permanent for a reported initial £12m fee.

With his transfer fee in mind, it's no surprise that the Congolese attacker is one of the estimated highest earners at the club.

4. John Swift

Estimated wage: £22,500

John Swift has really struggled to have his usual impact this season, failing to register a single goal contribution in his opening 23 league outings.

Regardless of this rather concerning stat, the midfielder is the fourth-highest earner at the Hawthorns, according to Capology.

=2. Jed Wallace

Estimated wage: £25,000p/w

Jed Wallace arrived in the West Midlands off the back of five excellent seasons with Millwall. Once widely regarded as one of the best wide players in the Championship, his performances this season haven't reflected that so far.

The ex-Wolves player now earns an estimated £25,000 per week. This puts him level-pegging with Furlong as the second-highest-paid player in the current Albion squad.

=2. Darnell Furlong

Estimated wage: £25,000p/w

A great servant to the club, Darnell Furlong has racked up over 200 appearances in the stripes since he arrived in 2019. The right-back has established himself as a reliable option for the Baggies, rarely suffering major injuries.

The 29-year-old is estimated to earn £25,000 per week. Given his contribution to the club during his time there, it seems justified that the ex-QPR man is one of the highest earners at the Hawthorns.

1. Daryl Dike

Estimated wage: £32,000p/w

Daryl Dike has been a seriously frustrating signing since he joined the Baggies. Having proven his talent on loan at Barnsley, the American made a permanent switch to West Brom in January 2022. However, constant injuries have limited Dike's game-time, with the striker making just four Championship appearances last season.

Despite his injury record, the former Orlando City star is reportedly the highest-paid permanent Albion player, pocketing £32,000 per week.