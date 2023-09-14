Highlights The Championship is an exciting football league where teams compete for a chance to join the highest football league.

The Championship is one of the most exciting football leagues. Each year, fans look on, unsure which team will bag the win and inch closer to the highest football league. Burnley bagged the win in the 2022-2023 season and earned its place in the EPL. This year, another team will be eager to get a similar chance. As one would review the likely winning numbers, let's consider the players who will star in the 2023-2024 Championship:

Players to Watch in the Championship

As fans look on and cheer their favourite teams, EPL scouts also show interest in the Championship. They know they can single out excellent players and add them to the EPL teams, thus boosting their stats. And this year, they have their eyes on the players below:

Jack Clarke

During the 2021-2022 season, Sunderland got promoted from League 1 to the Championship. This move was no small fete as it allowed them to set their eyes on the EPL. And while they are not in the topmost league, their strides have been in the right direction.

One such move was the signing of Clarke. This 22-year-old plays as a winger and a forward and is just making his mark in the football scene, having represented England U20s internationally. Clarke is not new to football, as his career dates back to 2009 when he joined the Leeds United Academy. Since then, he has had impressive results, including his professional debut in 2018, which ended in a draw between Leeds and Brentford. The same year he made his debut, he scored his first goal against Aston Villa, setting the pace for what has arguably been a promising start to a long career.

Since 2022, Clarke has played for Sunderland and will be with them for four years. This inclusion will positively affect the team as Clarke is a versatile forward who can play winger on both sides while striking. Besides his versatility, Clarke excels in his ability to outrun defenders and his fantastic dribbling skills. His 2022-2023 performance in the Championship was impressive, with nine goals. And he has already scored two goals in the 2023-2024 Championship, which signals a great season.

Wilfried Gnonto

This 19-year-old footballer is a winger who has been making waves since his football debut. Gnonto started his career in 2008 at only five, when he joined Baveno. His youth career saw him play with Suno before he joined Inter Milan at only nine years, where he played until 2020. His senior career debuted at Zurich, where he was a substitute in a match that saw his team beat FC Vaduz 4-1. His assist with the final goal attracted a lot of interest. But Gnonto did not stop there. In 2021, he faced FC Vaduz again, scoring his first goal. This remarkable effort earned him a place with Leeds United in 2022 on a five-year deal. The same year, he had his EPL debut in a match against Liverpool, where Leeds won. His contribution to the goals saw him replace Harrison in a subsequent match, where he assisted in the second goal.

But Gnonoto is not one to stop when on his way up - in January 2023, he scored his first EPL goal for Leeds against West Ham. He was later to score against Manchester United, resulting in a draw, which made him the youngest overseas player to score at Old Trafford in an EPL match. His 2023-2024 season has also been promising, resulting in added interest from scouts.

The Championship offers players a chance to shine and join EPL teams or even take their teams to the EPL level. And with these two stars leading the way with their ambitious goals, these teams can expect to enjoy better rankings.

