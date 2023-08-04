Plymouth Argyle get their long-awaited Championship return underway this weekend.

The Pilgrims enjoyed a magnificent season last time out, as they sat top of League One for the majority of the campaign.

They saw the job through by winning the League One title, and they now get the 2023/24 season under way with a home tie against Huddersfield Town.

The game is being played at Home Park, with it kicking off at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

As the match gets closer and closer, excitement will grow among the players, staff, and supporters.

But Steven Schumacher will have been mulling over some tough decisions as he prepares to name his first starting XI of the season.

What is the predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Huddersfield Town?

As we wait to see which names are on the team sheet, here at FLW, we have predicted the starting line-up for Plymouth Argyle…

Conor Hazard – GK

This is probably one of the toughest choices Schumacher has to make for this game, as when everybody is fit, Michael Cooper would be expected to play.

But with him still not available, it means the Plymouth boss has to choose between Conor Hazard and Callum Burton, and given Hazard has just joined the team this summer, he may get the nod to start in goal.

Julio Pleguezuelo – CB

The defender joined the Pilgrims on a free transfer this summer after leaving FC Twente.

He is expected to be a main part of the club this season, and given that he is a new transfer, many will expect him to start this game.

Dan Scarr – CB

Scarr has been a leading presence for Plymouth since arriving at the club in 2021, and given how influential he was on their success last season, the 28-year-old is expected to be one of the first names on the team sheet every week.

Macaulay Gillesphey – CB

The final centre back to complete this back three would be expected to be Gillesphey.

The 27-year-old played 35 times in League One last season, and given his partnership with Scarr and other players, you would expect Schumacher to rely on his trusted players for the first game of the season, therefore meaning Gillesphey starts.

Joe Edwards – RWB

Plymouth’s captain and leader, Joe Edwards, will be expected to start the game against Huddersfield this weekend.

Despite being 32, Edwards was still highly influential last season, and Schumacher will hope he can continue that this season while leaning on his experience and know-how.

Jordan Houghton – CM

The first of Plymouth’s two central midfielders you would expect to be filled by Houghton, who missed just two League One games all last season.

The 27-year-old was seen as an important part of the success last term, and he is likely going to be called upon again.

Callum Wright – CM

Schumacher could turn to Callum Wright to partner Houghton in their two-man midfield.

The 23-year-old joined the Pilgrims in January this year, and in the second half of the season, he excelled in a Plymouth shirt.

Schumacher will look to Wright to continue his creative nature in the Championship.

Bali Mumba – LWB

Mumba spent last season on loan at Home Park and enjoyed a magnificent campaign on a personal as well as a collective level.

He has now joined the Championship side on a permanent basis, and like he did last season, you would expect him to feature heavily from the off.

Mumba’s versatility will be on display once again as he operates from the left side, as he did numerous times last term.

Morgan Whittaker – AM

It won't surprise many Plymouth fans to see that Whittaker is expected to start against Huddersfield.

The 22-year-old shined last season at Home Park, and now that he has finally returned on a permanent basis, he will look to repay the faith shown in him by the club in the Championship this time.

Whittaker will no doubt be crucial in Plymouth’s attack and will have a big say in this game and beyond.

Finn Azaz – AM

One that may surprise Plymouth fans, but also Huddersfield Town fans, is attacker Finn Azaz.

The 22-year-old has re-signed on a season-long loan deal, and given how well he performed last season, he will be expected to be a main feature in the starting XI this season.

Azaz may be expected to start on the bench, but to throw the Terriers a curve ball, Schumacher could hand the young player a start.

Ryan Hardie – ST

It will not surprise anyone that Ryan Hardie will be expected to lead the line for the Pilgrims in this encounter.

Plymouth have lost Niall Ennis, so it will be down to Hardie to be the man who leads the line and scores the goals for the Pilgrims.

The forward netted 17 times last season in all competitions, and he will be hoping he can get off the mark this season with their first game.