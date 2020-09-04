Whittaker starts: The Derby County XI that Cocu should play v Barrow tomorrow

Derby County get their 2020/21 season underway tomorrow as they take on League Two new boys Barrow in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The Rams missed out on the play-offs last season but will be hoping to go one better in Phillip Cocu’s second term at the helm.

Cocu’s men will have to wait until next weekend for their Championship opener against Luton Town but the Dutchman has warned his side to be at their best tomorrow.

It’s been a summer of change for Barrow, who were promoted into the Football League last term but lost manager Ian Evatt to Bolton ahead of the new campaign.

Both sides will head into this game looking to build confidence for the season ahead and with that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI Cocu should play at Pride Park tomorrow…

Summer signing David Marshall looks likely to be the first choice shot-stopper this season but he is on international duty with Scotland, which will likely mean that Kelle Roos gets the nod.

Bringing back Matt Clarke on loan from Brighton seems an excellent bit of business and Cocu will likely look to play him alongside summer arrival Mike te Wierik at centre-back as he looks to give some more playing time to the duo that will surely be his first choice.

Despite the use of a 5-3-2 formation against Sheffield United, you feel the Dutchman may switch to the 4-2-3-1 that took precedence last season with Lee Buchanan and Jayden Bogle used as the full-backs and given license to raid forward.

What club did Derby County sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Kieran Dowell Wigan Everton Nottm Forest Norwich

The Rams’ midfield options are shortened given the absence of both Wayne Rooney and Krystian Bielik, who is back in training but not yet fully fit.

However, a holding midfield partnership of impressive youngster Max Bird and the experienced Graham Shinnie looks likely to give Derby some control in the centre of the park, particularly given the dominance we can expect they’ll have in terms of possession against the League Two side.

With the likes of Tom Lawrence and Martyn Waghorn missing, you feel Cocu may opt for a youthful attacking-midfield three in Jason Knight – who is available after returning from the Republic of Ireland U21s – Louie Sibley and Morgan Whittaker.

The forward line is an area that the Rams may look to bolster before the transfer window slams shut in October but for tomorrow’s clash it’s difficult to look past Jack Marriott as Cocu’s first-choice number nine.