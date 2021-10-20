Whiteman starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Coventry tonight

After another disappointing performance and another draw against Derby at the weekend, Preston will be desperate to finally get a win in midweek against Coventry.

It won’t be an easy task, with the Sky Blues flying high in the league and absolutely full of confidence right now. With the in-form Viktor Gyokeres leading the line to boot, it won’t be an easy night for the Lilywhites by any means.

Frankie McAvoy may have to change up his eleven to draw a result for his charges on Wednesday night but it’s likely that he will stick with his favoured five at the back and two strikers approach, preferring to operate with wing-backs over wingers.

Quiz: Did these 25 Preston North End transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 David Nugent was signed for Preston from Northampton Town – True or false? True False

The personnel though might need to be switched up in order to finally get his side firing and to finally end the rut that the Lilywhites have found themselves in at the moment. Another loss though could see North End looking warily down the table towards the drop zone.

There could be two changes to the team that struggled to draw against Derby at the weekend.

First up, Alan Browne was decent enough against the Rams but the midfield often found themselves overrun and the game would often bypass them completely.

They need to get more of a grip in the centre of the field and there were some eyebrows raised when Ben Whiteman was left on the bench at the weekend – but he might not be tonight.

Ledson and Whiteman have had some success together in the centre so far this year so this pairing could return against Coventry.

Up front, McAvoy preferred the pace of Tom Barkhuizen in the absence of Sean Maguire on Saturday but with the Irishman potentially back in the reckoning, he could be thrown straight back in.

Maguire has formed a solid partnership with Riis so far this season and the work he has done off the ball and on it to allow his strike partner to thrive has been pivotal. If Maguire could manage at least 60 minutes, then he could be put straight back in.

There are also calls from some North End fans for the likes of Josh Murphy and Scott Sinclair to feature too. With McAvoy unlikely to change his formation though, it seems much more likely that he will let Sepp Van den Berg and Josh Earl keep their places as wing-backs.