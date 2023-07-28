When it comes to the 2023-24 Championship season, the overall quality of teams in the division looks to be the highest for a long, long time.

With all three promoted clubs from the 2021-22 season staying in the top flight, it has brought down some pretty established and high-paying teams such as Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton.

They add to the likes of Middlesbrough and Sunderland, who lost out in the play-off semi-finals last year and some of the bigger teams that didn't even finish in the top six, such as Watford, West Bromwich Albion and Watford.

And even some of the teams coming up from League One this year have been big hitters in the past, with both Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday having big reputations - the former in particular have spent big in order to finally get out of the third tier after four years of being there.

It is all shaping up to be an exciting season ahead and it's likely going to be unpredictable with many twists and turns along the way.

But which second tier club is thought to have the highest wage bill of them all in 2023-24? Let's take a look...

Which club has the highest wage bill in the EFL Championship?

According to Capology's estimates, it will come as no surprise that the relegated three teams from the Premier League have the top wage bills in the Championship.

All three teams are likely going to cut their salaries even further before the transfer window closes, but as of now, Leicester City are estimated to have the biggest bill in the entire second tier with a yearly cost of £62.6 million.

They are followed by their fellow relegated outfit Southampton at £52.1 million, and then Leeds United trail in their wake on £43 million.

Out of the clubs that were in the Championship last season, West Bromwich Albion are said to have the biggest wages at £20.3 million per year, with Watford and Norwich City behind them on £18.6 million and £17.7 million respectively.

Which club has the lowest wage bill in the EFL Championship?

Plymouth celebrating their League One title success.

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest are reportedly said to be League One champions Plymouth Argyle, which is to be expected with pretty much a young, inexperienced squad with a few older players that have been knocking around in the third tier for a few years.

Also down in the bottom three of supposed wage bills in the league are Coventry City, although the wages of all their new signings have not been taken into account yet which could be skewing the numbers slightly.

Near the bottom end too are Rotherham United, who are always pretty frugal when it comes to transfer dealings and contracts as a Championship club.

The rankings of course may change when new signings' wages get factored into estimated wages, but for now, the Pilgrims, Sky Blues and Millers are all believed to be the lowest payers in the Championship for the upcoming campaign.