‘Where would we be without him’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s display v Derby County

Sheffield United had to come from behind to earn victory in last night’s Carabao Cup Clash against Derby County.

Louie Sibley opened the scoring for the visitors just before half time, with Luke Freeman levelling the scores in the 53rd minute.

With 76 minutes on the clock, second half substitute Billy Sharp latched onto an under-hit back pass, before coolly converting past Ryan Allsop.

Sharp’s winner was his second in as many games after he scored the leveller against Huddersfield Town on Saturday before Levi Colwill netted an even later winner for The Terriers.

The Blades have not started the Championship campaign as they would have liked. Huddersfield’s late win means that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side sit in just a single point from their opening four games.

However, Sharp is starting to show that he still has the goalscoring touch and second-tier competence to be able to operate in the Championship, and the 35-year-old could have another big season in his hands.

The prolific front man has netted over 100 goals for The Blades in just shy of 300 appearances during a six-year spell at Bramall Lane thus far.

Here, we take a look at how the world of Twitter reacted to Sharp’s performance against The Rams…

Where would we be without him ⚔️ — P. Midgley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚔️ (@PaulMidgley13) August 24, 2021

The greatest Sheffield United striker I've seen — Richard Wilson (@wilson1889) August 24, 2021

Top professional, top goal scorer and top Blade 👍@christianyork1 — Andrew York (@AndrewYork65) August 25, 2021

In Billy we trust. — Jayne Newman (@jaynetn1409) August 24, 2021

Great performance mate can always rely on u for a goal UTB⚔️ — isaac (@isaac13017561) August 24, 2021

What an incredible leader and custodian of this club. Forever grateful of Nigel Adkins for bringing you home skip ⚔️ — Jake 🔴⚔️⚪️ (@BellersTheBlade) August 25, 2021

absolutely a legend to the fans and a top man who we all love , keep smashing them in #UTB — Andi (@viva_andi) August 24, 2021