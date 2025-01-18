Sunderland are on track to record two play-off finishes in the last three Championship campaigns, and they had the division’s youngest squad by measure of average age in all of those.

Admittedly not without critique, the Black Cats have adopted a youth-centred recruitment model with the intention of purchasing on the cheap, sometimes from lesser-valued foreign markets, before eventually making significant sales and profits in a joint bid from chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and chief executive officer Kristjaan Speakman.

Despite finishing the previous Championship season in 16th, Sunderland are currently in the running for promotion and find themselves fourth at this moment in time. That success, mind you, has unsurprisingly alerted suitors to some of the club’s prized assets.

Related Sunderland AFC launch loan-to-buy offer for 21-year-old star The Black Cats have been linked with a move for Croatian striker Matija Frigan.

Arguably the most notable asset is Jobe Bellingham, who has been linked to a number of clubs over the last twelve months or so and is now reportedly of interest to Manchester United.

But where exactly would Bellingham fit in at Old Trafford? And what are the pros and cons of any potential move for the midfielder? Football League World takes a closer look...

Man Utd's transfer interest in Sunderland AFC's Jobe Bellingham

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils hold a firm interest in Bellingham following his impressive displays this season.

United are reportedly facing competition from Crystal Palace and Arsenal for Bellingham, who has been one of the Championship's outstanding midfielders by recording four goals and three assists from 23 appearances.

Jobe Bellingham's 24/25 Sunderland stats via FotMob, as of January 17 Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 3 Chances created 32 Pass accuracy 85.5% Successful dribbles 21 Tackles won 22

Sunderland will naturally intend on retaining Bellingham beyond the January transfer window as they bid for promotion to the Premier League, but the 19-year-old is said to be available for £20 million eighteen months after joining the club from Birmingham City in a bargain £1.5 million deal.

Regular playing time could be difficult for Jobe Bellingham at Man Utd right now

Even though United are 12th in the Premier League standings and have endured a miserable campaign to date, that's not to say Bellingham would immediately walk into the side.

Bellingham is closing in on 100 senior career appearances, representing immense experience for a player who only celebrated his 19th birthday in September.

However, he is yet to play above the Championship. Bellingham is destined for a glittering top-flight career and has done enough to merit such a move, but he may have to bide his time first before establishing a consistent starting berth at Old Trafford - should any deal be completed.

Bellingham is tactically flexible and can play as either a box-to-box midfielder or further forward in attacking midfield, while he also played up top on several occasions for the Black Cats last term.

His best and most frequent position, however, is as a number eight in a double-pivot, where a deeper-lying midfield partner can afford him the license to get forward and join attacks.

In that area of the pitch, United currently have the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, although the latter two are both aged 32 and very much in the twilight of their careers, so it's little wonder the Reds are after a long-term midfield candidate in Bellingham.

Chelsea FC's Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo interest could help Jobe Bellingham if Man Utd move materialises

Two potential departures from the 20-time Premier League champions could undoubtedly help the above conundrum, if Bellingham was to leave Wearside in favour of a switch to United.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea are interested in sensational moves for prodigious duo Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

England international Mainoo, who plays in Bellingham's favoured position and is of the same age, is reportedly of interest to Enzo Maresca amid a continued stand-off over his contract situation.

Garnacho, meanwhile, is said to be open to leaving United and has a valuation of £60 million, which the Blues will surely be able to meet should they see fit. The Argentine winger represents a hugely different profile of player to Bellingham and is most at home wide-left, but has been used more centrally in an attacking midfield role under Ruben Amorim, who has favoured a 3-4-2-1 formation with wing-backs after taking over following Erik ten Hag's exit.

Garnacho has been rotated there with current United outcast Marcus Rashford alongside one such Amad Diallo, who scored a sensational hattrick in the final 10 minutes to inspire his side's 3-1 victory over Southampton on Thursday evening.

The ex-Sunderland loan star has arguably been United's best player this season but Amorim has used him as a right-sided wing-back on occasion, and that spot is still seemingly up for grabs - especially if Garnacho leaves - with captain Bruno Fernandes undroppable in the other attacking midfield slot.