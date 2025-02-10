Given his age and potential, Willy Gnonto is one of the most valuable players in Leeds United's squad.

Many of the fundamental pieces of Farke's side this season won't be sticking around for a third promotion push. However, they will have been hoping to retain each and every one of their stars in January. That was vital if they were to build on their strong start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Factors such as form, age, contract length, and Leeds' negotiating position from remaining in the second tier all play a part in determining what their valuation is. The Whites have numerous players that they may have had to turn bids down for last month, though, given many are the best and most valuable players in the division.

Nothing materialised for any of them, but there were claims approaching the deadline that stated that they would be open to offers for the versatile attacker as the winter transfer deadline approached, according to journalist Justin Allen in the print edition of The Sun [27 January, Goals pull-out pg 10]. He claimed that Leeds were open to selling Gnonto amid links with a move to Saudi Arabia recently.

Willy Gnonto's career stats via Transfermarkt (07/02/25) Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2020-2022 FC Zurich 74 12 10 2022- Leeds United 103 18 12

Willy Gnonto valuation and weekly wage

Despite the second squad exodus in as many summers at Leeds, with the likes of Summerville and Rutter heading to the Premier League for significant sums, Gnonto, instead, signed a new contract at Leeds that will keep him at the club for the next four years.

The Italian didn’t quite hit the same heights last year as Rutter or Summerville, but he still contributed eight goals and two assists from 36 regular league appearances, and is a player with as much potential as the former pair. Crucially, his new deal does not include a release clause, even if theirs did.

After Leeds were stung by various loan clauses and exit/release clauses in the last few years. They won’t suffer the same way with Gnonto, as it has been announced that he has put pen to paper on an extension, and Fabrizio Romano revealed that it doesn’t contain a release clause.

That protects Leeds in many ways, with a stronger hand in negotiations with Gnonto, who is now paid a reported £30,000 per week, according to Capology's estimates. It's likely to be a significant increase on what he initially agreed to after signing for the club from FC Zurich in 2022; however, there are still nine players who earn more than the 21-year-old in the Leeds squad.

The supporting cast in Farke's attack is not short of options and quality for the rest of the season, even if Gnonto is starting less regularly at present. He is just one of the players capable of the required attacking output, be that through moments of individual brilliance to be a match-winner himself or through supplying those around him.

Beyond his technical ability, Gnonto's unpredictability is invaluable in a side that aims to dominate possession and control game. His contribution is not only in goals and assists, but in how he links up play and draws defenders away from his teammates. That is reflected by a market value, according to Transfermarkt, of €18 million.

How Gnonto's value compares to other wingers

Gnonto's experience at the age of just 21 is what makes him have such a high ceiling and is why Everton made bids so frequently to try and capture his services for two summers in a row. Leeds reportedly rejected a £23 million offer from Everton in the summer, according to a report from Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post.

His pace, trickery, and intelligence make him a constant threat on the flanks, while his versatility allows Farke to use him in different attacking roles, making Leeds more unpredictable in the final third. He has popped up on the right and left, while Farke is also using him in a freed up role this season.

That said, we are comparing him to other right-sided wingers, with that flank where Transfermarkt has him pinned at present. Per their estimates, he is the most valuable player in the Leeds team, and, by extension, in the entire league. Gnonto is one of the 600 most valuable players in the world as well.

However, right-sided wide players are in abundance, with Gnonto the 62nd of talented young forwards down that flank. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert and ex-Watford man Yaser Asprilla are keeping him company at a similar price point.