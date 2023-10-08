Highlights Ipswich Town have had a strong start to the Sky Bet Championship season and manager Kieran McKenna is receiving praise for their success.

Wes Burns is an important player for Ipswich, earning around £5k a week, making him one of the better paid players at the club.

Brandon Williams is the highest paid player at Ipswich, earning £65k a week, while George Hirst and Sam Morsy also have substantial salaries.

Ipswich Town have had a wonderful season thus far in the Sky Bet Championship, and they surely could not have asked for a much better start.

The Tractor Boys have been brilliant since the beginning of the campaign, with them adapting to life back in the Sky Bet Championship seamlessly, and boss Kieran McKenna is rightly taking all of the plaudits right now.

The players also deserve immense credit, though, for the effort they are putting in and the results they are getting, with them stepping up to the mark this season so far and showing they are more than good enough to be in the Championship.

The question, of course, is around how long they can keep this form up and whether it is going to be possible for them to challenge for promotion right until the end of the season.

Back to back promotions from League One to the Premier League have been done before, of course, but they are naturally hard to do when you look at some of the resources many of the clubs have in the second tier.

That said, Ipswich also give their players decent money, and here we're looking at some of the wages at the club, and how Wes Burns in particular stacks up against them, given how big a part he played last year...

Ipswich Town player wages ranked

Burns is one of Ipswich's most important players, with him playing regularly again this year in their early surge towards the top of the table.

That is reflected by his wages, too, with him - according to Capology who make the best estimates they can on such matters - at around £5k a week - which works out at £260,000 a year before tax.

Certainly, decent money - though obviously not at the ridiculous level of some players in the Premier League and elsewhere - and these figures also make him one of the better paid players at Ipswich, and rightly so.

According to the Capology website, though, it's Brandon Williams who is the best paid player at the club and by some margin, though, of course, Manchester United help with that matter given the size of his apparent £65,000 a week pay packet.

Elsewhere, George Hirst is up next on just over £17k-a-week, which is a pretty handsome earning for the Championship, whilst key midfielder Sam Morsy is on around £12k-a-week - he's certainly earned that with his performances at Portman Road.

Those three are the three with contracts that have five-figure salaries per week, whilst the rest are in the four-figure bracket.

Leif Davis tops that particular league with just over £9k coming in every week before tax, whilst Dane Scarlett, Freddie Ladapo and Vaclav Hladky are all said to earn more than Burns too.

The winger actually apparently has 13 players earning more than him, which might be a bit of a surprise given the value he brings to the pitch, but ultimately, this is just an estimation from the website.