Tommy Watson’s move to Brighton places him among Sunderland’s most valuable transfer departures.

The £10m deal sees Watson follow in the footsteps of Jordan Pickford, Darren Bent, and Jordan Henderson as a high-profile exit from the Stadium of Light.

The young winger has signed a contract with the Seagulls until June 2029 and will join his new club at the end of this season. He had one year remaining on his deal in the North East.

Watson will first be looking to play his part in Sunderland's promotion bid between now and the end of the campaign before linking up with Fabian Hurzeler's squad.

Tommy Watson’s £10m Brighton transfer is the fifth-highest fee Sunderland AFC have received

Tommy Watson’s £10m transfer to Brighton cements his place as the fifth most expensive departure in Sunderland history, trailing last summer’s transfer of Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town by £5m.

The deal, structured with performance-based add-ons that could push the total fee beyond £10m, also includes a 20% sell-on clause - an astute move by the Black Cats in a challenging contractual scenario.

Sunderland’s most expensive transfer exits Player Season Fee received Joined Jordan Pickford 17/18 £30m Everton Darren Bent 10/11 £24m Aston Villa Jordan Henderson 11/12 £20m Liverpool Jack Clarke 24/25 £15m Ipswich Town Tommy Watson 25/26 £10m Brighton

Overall, the figure received for Watson is the fifth-highest sum the Black Cats have collected, with the likes of Jordan Pickford, Darren Bent and Jordan Henderson all going on to star in the Premier League.

Watson, of course, will be hoping to follow suit in the years to come. However, it's unlikely he will remain Sunderland's fifth-most expensive export if either Jobe Bellingham or Chris Rigg leave Wearside this summer, a prospect which will only be more likely should they fall short of achieving promotion to the Premier League.

This transfer marks the end of a prolonged pursuit by the Seagulls, who had previously attempted to secure Watson’s signature in multiple transfer windows.

Sunderland’s decision to accept the offer was dictated by pragmatism. With just 18 months remaining on Watson’s contract and negotiations stalling, the club was at risk of losing a high-potential asset for a fraction of his value - or for nothing at all.

Given the club’s history of commanding substantial fees for homegrown talent, such as Pickford and Henderson, the decision to capitalise now, while maintaining a financial stake in his future development, is a clever move from the Black Cats.

Sunderland’s astute decision to cash in on Tommy Watson

The sale of Watson has sparked debate among Sunderland supporters. The departure of a promising academy graduate is always met with some disappointment, particularly given his glimpses of quality in 17 senior appearances, during which he registered two goals.

However, Sunderland’s ability to command an eight-figure fee for a player with so few first-team outings should be considered an impressive negotiation.