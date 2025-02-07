Sunderland have enjoyed a much better season under Régis Le Bris than many expected before the campaign got underway.

The Black Cats spent months looking for a new head coach after Mick Beale’s short stint in charge last year, eventually landing on the Frenchman.

The team lost star player Jack Clarke near the end of the window and finished an underwhelming 16th in the table in the previous term.

These factors led many to think a play-off push was likely their ceiling, despite having a talented and young squad.

But those at the Stadium of Light this year have been wildly entertained by a side now fighting for automatic promotion as we approach the final few months of the season.

Here we look at how the average Sunderland home attendance compares to their Championship rivals (figures courtesy of Transfermarkt).

Sunderland’s average home attendance

Sunderland have the largest home ground in the Championship, with the Stadium of Light holding a maximum capacity of up to 48,700.

The second biggest is Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough, which can hold up to 39,800 supporters.

The Black Cats are making the most of having the top stadium size in the second tier, with the club boasting the best average attendance at home.

However, it is Leeds United’s Elland Road that has the second-highest average figure so far this season.

Average Championship home attendance figures 2024/25 (per Transfermarkt) Club (Stadium) Capacity Average attendance Sunderland (Stadium of Light) 48,707 38,546 Leeds United (Elland Road) 37,890 36,181 Derby County (Pride Park) 33,597 29,093 Sheffield United (Bramall Lane) 32,702 28,038 Coventry City (CBS Arena) 32,609 27,241

Daniel Farke’s side are top of the table, and have the third-largest ground in the division, with a capacity of 37,800.

Sunderland’s average attendance in the Stadium of Light is 38,500, compared to the 36,100 that are turning up at Elland Road.

This impressive home support could play a role in the promotion fight, with the team having more fans behind them than any other stadium in the entire division.

Le Bris will be pleased with these figures, even if there is still scope for even more.

Perhaps this average can still grow if the team can sustain this top two push all the way to the end of the campaign.

Top five average home attendances in the Championship

Outside of Sunderland and Leeds, the other clubs to round out the top five for average home attendance this season are Derby County, Sheffield United and Coventry City.

The Blades are also in the mix for automatic promotion, and Bramall Lane has a capacity of 32,700.

An average of 28,000 has been in attendance to watch Chris Wilder’s so side this term, with the club seeking a place back in the Premier League at the first attempt.

Meanwhile, the fourth club involved in the automatic promotion battle, Burnley, rank 14th for average home attendance this campaign.

Turf Moor has a capacity of almost 22,000, and they are hosting an average of 19,800 for each home game this season.

Derby in third are averaging 36,100 and Coventry in fifth are bringing in 27,200, with the Rams in the battle against relegation and the Sky Blues looking for a top-six finish.