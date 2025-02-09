The 2014/15 season was one of Stoke City's most successful in recent times, as a Premier League Potters side led by Mark Hughes aimed to better their ninth-placed finish in 2013/14, which was their highest since the 1974/75 campaign.

Stoke had a mixed start to the season, but were able to beat defending champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in August, and claimed scalps away at Tottenham Hotspur and at home to Arsenal in the first-half of the campaign.

Hughes' side found their groove as time went on, and lost just one of seven games after the turn of the year, while they survived a tough March and discovered their form once more towards the end of the season to finish on a high with a 6-1 thrashing of Liverpool.

The Potters were able to claim ninth-place once again in May 2015, with four more points on the board compared to the previous season, and Senegalese striker Mame Diouf finished his maiden term at the bet365 Stadium as the club's top scorer with 12 goals and three assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Mame Diouf was Stoke City's highest earner in the 2014/15 season

According to Capology, Mame Diouf earned £65,000 per week with the Potters in the 2014/15 campaign, and was their best-paid player by some way in front of Peter Crouch, Ryan Shawcross and Wilson Palacios, who each reportedly earned £45,000 per week.

Diouf's weekly wage saw him earn around £3,380,000 in his first year in the Potteries, and that was a big increase from his earnings at his previous club Hannover 96, which saw him make £18,336 every week and around £953,390 each year, according to Capology's estimates.

The Senegalese international striker signed a four-year contract with Stoke in June 2014 after his contract had expired with the German club, and found his home in the Potteries as he featured over 150 times for the club in both the Premier League and the Championship across a six-year spell.

Mame Diouf Stoke career record Games 157 Goals 25 Assists 9 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Diouf was never the most prolific centre-forward in his time at the bet365 Stadium, but was a consummate professional and grew to be appreciated by Potters supporters for his tenacity and determination on the pitch, as well as his infectious personality off it, before his eventual exit in 2020.

Mame Diouf has plied his trade in Turkey since he left Stoke

Despite being 32-years-old when he left Stoke to join Süper Lig outfit Hatayspor in August 2020, Diouf produced some of the best form of his career in Turkey as he registered 19 goals and five assists in 38 league games to finish in second place in the top-flight's top scorer rankings for the 2020/21 campaign.

Diouf went on to net 12 more goals and lay on three more assists in his second Süper Lig campaign for Güneyin Yıldızı, before a move to Konyaspor on a one-year contract in 2022.

He then scored nine goals in 28 league games in his first season at Konyaspor, and spent a season in the second division with Goztepe in 2023/24 before another move at 36-years-old to fellow 1. Lig outfit Ankara Keçiörengücü last summer.

With his time in football now likely to come to an end soon, he is still scoring goals at an impressive rate in Turkey, with 10 goals in 18 games in all competitions so far this term for the second-tier side.

It may be over four years since Diouf departed the Potteries to continue his career on the continent, but he is one of the club's biggest cult-heroes of recent times, so Stoke supporters will be pleased to know that he is still thriving and his time in the game is yet to come to an end.