Stoke City fans have not had much to cheer about in terms of on-pitch success in recent years, but have continued to turn up in support of their team in droves at the bet365 Stadium every other week.

The Potters have been lounging around the bottom half of the Championship since relegation from the Premier League in 2018, and while their owners bet365 have struggled to help their club back to the top-flight in the years since, many supporters have not lost the faith that they could return to the promised land soon.

Stoke's chiefs have come in for criticism in recent years for the club's footballing struggles, but they are lifelong supporters themselves and hail from the local area, so they must be credited with how they treat their supporters in terms of low ticket prices and offers to loyal fans.

The bet365 Stadium's capacity is currently set at 30,089, but while die-hard supporters still turn out in their numbers for home games, the days of the ground being full to the brim in the Premier League are now a distant memory.

Stoke City's average 2024/25 home attendance compared to other Championship clubs

According to transfermarkt, Stoke's average home attendance so far has been 22,864 supporters, which works out at 342,967 spectators across every game at the bet365 Stadium this season.

That figure places the Potters 10th in the attendance charts for 2024/25 up to now, inbetween ninth-placed West Brom's The Hawthorns, with 24,955, and 11th-placed Bristol City's Ashton Gate, with an average of 22,099.

Promotion-chasing Sunderland are unsuprisingly top of transfermarkt's charts currently, with an average of 38,546 at the Stadium of Light this term, while table-toppers Leeds United are not too far behind with 36,181 fans on average at Elland Road, and Derby County's Pride Park comes in third with 29,083.

Championship 2024/25 average attendances Pos. Team Average attendance 1. Sunderland 38,546 2. Leeds United 36,181 3. Derby County 29,083 4. Sheffield United 28,038 5. Coventry City 27,241 6. Norwich City 26,325 7. Sheffield Wednesday 25,852 8. Middlesbrough 25,389 9. West Brom 24,955 10. Stoke City 22,864 11. Bristol City 22,099

Stoke's 2024/25 average attendance compared to the last four seasons

Given their turbulent campaign so far, the Potters' 22,864 average attendance at the bet365 Stadium this term is pretty impressive, and it looks even more so when compared to the same figure in years gone by.

Their attendances had been on a steady decline after their relegation to the second-tier in 2018, but have been on the up since the Covid-19 affected 2020/21 season, during which no supporters were permitted to watch games in ST4.

Stoke's average home supporter base in 2021/22, according to transfermarkt, was 20,921, as they finished 14th under Michael O'Neill, while 2022/23 saw an average of 20,570 fans watch on at the bet365 Stadium, which was the club's lowest since the 2007/08 season.

Last season saw the Potters' attendance jump back up to a similar figure to pre-Covid times, with 22,742 fans in the ground on average every other week.

That means that, so far this term, their average attendance of 22,864 supporters across their 15 Championship matches is the club's highest in recent times, and is on track to be their second-highest in the second-tier since 2018.

Their most attended home league game this season has been Mark Robins' first match in charge against Plymouth Argyle on January 4, which saw 26,168 fans packed into the bet365 Stadium, while their lowest in the Championship so far was when 19,679 supporters were in attendance against Bristol City on October 22.