Highlights Southampton FC are in a strong position to be promoted to the Premier League, trailing Ipswich by only 8 points, with 30 left to play for.

The team's success is attributed to having one of the Championship's most valuable squads, worth £162 million.

High-profile signings, including Taylor Harwood-Bellis and talented youngsters, contribute to Southampton's impressive squad value.

It has been a good first season back in the Championship for Southampton FC so far.

The Saints are challenging for promotion back to the Premier League, and have been locked in a fierce battle with Ipswich Town and Leeds United for almost the entire campaign, chasing down Leicester City.

They currently sit fourth in the table, only eight points behind Ipswich with just 10 games left to play. They have two games in hand over the Tractor Boys, and with some good form, will be among the favourites to win promotion at the end of the season.

It will be an exciting run in between now and the end of the campaign, with any one of those four teams having the potential to walk away as league champions.

Southampton are one of the most valuable squads in the Championship

It is obvious why the Saints are doing so well in the Championship. They are one of the most valuable teams in the division this season, and have one of the biggest budgets to spend on players.

According to Transfermarkt, Southampton are the third-most valuable side in the league. With a value of £162 million (converted from €), their squad is worth over £60 million more than Hull City in fourth place. This shows the huge gap between the top teams in the league and the rest of the pack.

Unsurprisingly, the top three most valuable teams also include Leeds and Leicester. The three relegated clubs are all high-value squads in the division. Southampton have a squad value of more than double nearly every team in the league, owing to their 11-year stint in the Premier League.

With a squad nearly four times the value of Ipswich (£42 million), it would be a huge embarrassment if they are pipped to promotion by the Tractor Boys at the end of this season.

Their value is down to some high-profile signings from the Premier League

Their highest-valued players were bought during the Saints' time in the top division, many for some huge transfer fees, before they were relegated to the Championship.

High-valued individuals like Che Adams, Kyle Walker-Peters and Adam Armstrong were signed for huge estimated fees, but failed to stop Southampton's relegation last year.

They have impressed this season, holding their value and making the Saints one of the best teams in the league.

The estimated highest-valued player in the side was only signed this summer, following relegation. After impressing at Burnley on loan, Taylor Harwood-Bellis joined the club on a loan deal from Manchester City, with a £20 million option to buy if they win promotion.

He has flourished since the move to St Mary's, and looks to have been a bargain even if they pay the big fee promised in the summer.

Southampton's squad is impressive all the way throughout, including some experienced players and young talent on long contracts, bumping up their value. Youngsters like Gavin Bazunu and Kamaldeen Sulemana have long-term deals and are ones to watch for the future, so you can expect their values to only increase.