Southampton FC will hope that, come the end of this season, they are once again a Premier League team.

The Saints had a horrid 2022/23 campaign, one that resulted in them returning to the second tier after a long period away.

Relegation from the Premier League meant Southampton had a hectic summer, with several players coming and going from the football club.

However, they didn’t let the off-field uncertainties affect their performances on the pitch, as the club made an excellent start to the season and have continued that form throughout the campaign.

The Saints are now getting down to the business end of the season, and they will hope they can keep up their form, which will see them over the line and return to being a top-flight side.

Southampton’s home stadium, St. Mary's, is going to play a key role in what they can achieve, so with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at the club’s most expensive season ticket and where it ranks in the Championship…

Southampton FC’s most expensive season ticket price

As the club were relegated from the Premier League, Southampton may have had to make some changes to their ticket prices, as they may be unable to charge fans prices for tickets to watch Championship games as the same as watching Premier League games.

So, as well as all the matters on the pitch, there are also matters like this that the club has to deal with when they suffer relegation.

Southampton’s most expensive season ticket for a new season ticket holder is set at £699, which is for a place on either side of the pitch, classed as the inner circle, as stated on their official website.

The club’s other prices for around the ground range from £699 to £60, depending on what age and category you fit into.

The Saints do charge more than £699 for a season ticket, but those seats are for their premium and hospitality sections.

Southampton’s ranking for season ticket prices in the Championship

As with any league, prices of season tickets vary, as clubs will charge lower depending on their stadium capacity, while others may charge more given where they were playing last season or their stadium costs.

It may not be a surprise to see that Southampton charges one of the most expensive season tickets in the league, but not the most expensive.

According to Statista.com, the Saints charge the sixth most expensive season ticket in the league this season.

Most expensive season ticket prices in the Championship (Ranked) 1 Norwich City £959 2 Leicester City £760 3 Ipswich Town £733 4 Sunderland £720 5 Middlesbrough £706 6 Southampton £699 As per Statista.com (As it stands 6th of March

Norwich City lead the way with a price set at £959, and they are followed by Leicester City at £760, Ipswich Town at £733, Sunderland at £720, and Middlesbrough at £706.

Southampton are then closely followed by Bristol City and QPR, who charge £675 and £659, respectively.

What Southampton charge for their most expensive season ticket is almost double Swansea City’s, who charge the least most expensive season ticket at £399.

Southampton's fans are getting value for money at St. Mary’s Stadium

It doesn’t really come as a surprise to see that Southampton charge one of the most expensive season tickets in the league, but it probably is a surprise that they don’t charge more than that, given that they were a Premier League team for a number of seasons.

So, with the Saints charging the sixth highest in the league, the fans will hope they are getting value for money, and you could say they are.

Southampton are a strong team at home and have had some very impressive results at the St. Mary’s Stadium, and the fans will hope that continues between now and the end of this current campaign.