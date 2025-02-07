It has been an excellent season for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship so far and they will be looking to continue their promotion push in the second half of the campaign.

After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Wednesday have made significant progress this term under manager Danny Rohl and they have emerged as surprise play-off contenders in recent months.

While the Owls are heading in the right direction on the pitch, there have been issues behind the scenes at Hillsborough this season, with Rohl and owner Dejphon Chansiri having a public dispute during the January transfer window.

Thankfully for Wednesday, Rohl and Chansiri have now resolved their differences, and the club were able to bring in three new signings in Ryo Hatsuse, Stuart Armstrong, and Ibrahim Cissoko.

The Owls have become known for their passionate home support over the years, and that has been no different this season, with supporters turning up in big numbers to back their team at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday's average attendance this season

Despite struggling at the bottom of the Championship for much of the season, Wednesday had an impressive average attendance of 26,762 last term and that number was boosted by the particularly large crowds that turned up for the final two home games of the campaign against Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

The Owls' average attendance so far this term has decreased slightly to 25,852, but that is based on a smaller sample size, and they are likely to again see increased gates towards the latter end of the season, especially if they are still in play-off contention.

Wednesday's highest home attendance this season came in their 4-2 win over Derby County on New Year's Day when 31,056 came through the turnstiles, and they recorded a similar number on the opening weekend in their 4-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle, which was watched by 29,535 people.

The lowest attendance at Hillsborough was the 22,452 that turned up for the 0-0 draw against Swansea City in October, but the smaller number of travelling fans making the long trip from South Wales for the midweek fixture will have had an impact on that figure.

Sheffield Wednesday's average attendance compared to the rest of the Championship

Wednesday had the seventh-highest average attendance in the Championship last season, but despite Ipswich Town, Southampton, and Leicester City no being longer in the division, their rank has not changed this campaign.

The Owls' average attendance of 25,852 means that they remain seventh on the list of second-tier clubs, with Norwich City, Coventry City, Sheffield United, Derby County, Leeds United and Sunderland above them.

Top 10 average attendances in the Championship this season (as per Transfermarkt) Rank Club Average attendance 1 Sunderland 38,546 2 Leeds United 36,181 3 Derby County 29,083 4 Sheffield United 28,038 5 Coventry City 27,241 6 Norwich City 26,325 7 Sheffield Wednesday 25,852 8 Middlesbrough 25,389 9 West Bromwich Albion 24,955 10 Stoke City 22,864

At the other end of the spectrum, newly-promoted Oxford United have the lowest average attendance in the Championship this season with 11,307, followed by Luton Town (11,455), Millwall (15,027), Queens Park Rangers (15,334) and Swansea City (15,397).

Their attendance may not be the highest in the division but there are few clubs in English football that have a more loyal fan base than Wednesday, and they have formed a special connection with Rohl since his arrival at Hillsborough last October.

That is something that has not gone unnoticed by Rohl, who told the BBC last month: "I think the most important thing since I was here was the togetherness of the different parts.

"The togetherness between the team and the fans is really special. The togetherness between me and the fans is outstanding and it is something I didn't expect so soon. It's great and gives me a lot of energy and hope that I am doing well."