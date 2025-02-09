Queens Park Rangers are no strangers to splashing the cash, especially during the decade that saw them attempt to establish themselves as a Premier League club.

They began the 2014/15 season in the Premier League, but it was a one-season stay, as they finished in last place and were relegated back to the second tier, where they have remained ever since.

Rangers had a number of big salaries to pay out at this time, but one stood out from the rest.

Here, Football League World look at where QPR’s highest-paid player from a decade ago is now.

Loic Remy was QPR’s highest-paid player in 2014/15

According to football finance website Capology, Loic Remy was estimated to be the highest-paid player that season on a wage of £80,000 per week.

That equates to around £4.16million per year, before accounting for bonus payments and any other sources of income, like sponsorship deals.

Joey Barton and Shaun Wright-Phillips were the next highest paid players, estimated to have been on £65,000 per week each.

For context, Remy’s weekly wage was double that of multiple Premier League winner Rio Ferdinand — estimated to be £40,000 per week — who they signed as a free agent after the defender had left Manchester United.

Loic Remy’s performance for QPR in 2014/15

QPR went all out to sign the striker in January 2013, splashing a club-record £8million to bring him from Marseille to Loftus Road.

The club were relegated at the end of that season and, rather bizarrely, a then-Championship QPR loaned Remy to Premier League Newcastle United for a season, where he scored 14 goals.

Rangers won promotion the following season and commenced 2014/15 in the Premier League with Remy, but it was short-lived, with the Frenchman appearing just twice in the Premier League for QPR before signing for Chelsea for £10.5m.

In Remy’s entire time at Loftus Road, he made just 16 appearances, scoring six goals.

Where Loic Remy is now

The former France international retired from football in late 2023, aged 36 years old, with his last club being French outfit Brest.

Remy is now a football pundit on French TV with francetvsport, recently posting details of his work during a match between Le Mans and Paris Saint-Germain on his Instagram.

He also regularly posts about his family life, travelling the world and experiencing other sports like basketball, this time as a spectator rather than a competitor.

Remy's senior career, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists Olympique Marseille 111 42 13 OGC Nice 74 30 8 LOSC Lille 59 21 2 Chelsea 47 12 3 Caykur Rizespor 28 7 1 Newcastle United 27 14 3 Olympique Lyon 19 0 1 Queens Park Rangers 16 6 0 UD Las Palmas 13 6 0 RC Lens 12 4 2 Getafe CF 11 3 0 Crystal Palace 8 0 0 Adana Demirspor 2 0 0

QPR fans may, justifiably, feel that they got the raw end of the deal when signing Remy, given they didn’t see much of their record signing for the hefty fee and wages he commanded, but he did have a successful career elsewhere.

His appearances spanned Ligue 1, Premier League, Super Lig, Champions League and La Liga, to name just a few.

That’s not to mention his 31 outings for the France national team, an honour not given to anyone, especially for a nation that boasts as many stars as France has.

In different circumstances, Remy may have had it in his locker to be a player worth every penny QPR paid him, but it just wasn’t to be at the time.