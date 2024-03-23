Highlights QPR ranks 20th among the Championship's most valuable teams, valued at €34.45M.

Queens Park Rangers rank 20th in the Championship's highest value teams.

That's where the Hoops are currently situated in the league table. The value of their team is €34.45m, as per Transfermarkt.

Ilias Chair is rated as the club's most valuable player at €7m, and the Moroccan midfielder is their top scorer this season with five goals heading into the March international break.

Championship's most valuable squads

Leicester City have the most valuable squad in the Championship at €211m. In second and third are Leeds United and Southampton on €204.70 and €189.90m, meaning the three teams who were relegated from the Premier League last season are the three most valuable squads, unsurprisingly.

QPR last played in the Premier League in 2014/15, at which point their squad was worth €112.25m – 3.3 times more than their current value. At that point, they had the 14th most valuable squad in the Premier League.

Unable to return to the top flight since, it has forced them to make cuts and sell key players.

According to Capology estimates, QPR's weekly wage bill is currently £268,000 per week – 3.2 times less than it was in 2014/15 when they were in the Premier League, at which point it stood at £867,515 per week.

Now struggling in the Championship and fighting to remain in the second tier next season, their squad value and wage bill could be set to cut again next season, falling further from the leading clubs in these metrics.

How QPR compare to the clubs around them

QPR's value is reflected fairly in the table.

But despite the best attempts of greedy owners throughout the EFL, often the amount of money a club has born no resemblance to their position in the league table.

Championship's highest value teams (Transfermarkt) Rank Team Value 16. Ipswich Town €50.50m 17. Millwall €43.45m 18. Bristol City €40.45m 19. Preston North End €38.73m 20. Queens Park Rangers €34.45m 21. Huddersfield Town €34.28m 22. Plymouth Argyle €30.40m 23. Sheffield Wednesday €20.18m 24. Rotherham United €14.75m

In the case of the four teams below QPR in terms of squad value, they're also struggling in the Championship.

However, the likes of Ipswich and Preston are proving many wrong regarding their position in the league.

Ipswich are competing with Leicester, Leeds and Southampton – the three wealthiest clubs in the division. Preston, meanwhile, are chasing a play-off spot.

QPR will lose value if they're relegated to League One

When QPR beat Wigan 2-1 at Lofus Road in October 2022, they were top of the Championship.

But just four wins in their last 30 league games of the season followed, meaning they finished 20th.

This season has been another relegation fight, with Martí Cifuentes aiming to keep them in the division.

It's unclear that the exact value of QPR, as per Transfermarkt, represents its true value as both the incomings and outgoings regarding players and staff are constant, meaning that the value fluctuates.

Therefore, the situation at QPR in regard to their squad value illustrates that it really is just an estimate, as it would be with any club.

However, if they are relegated to League One this summer, they will be forced to sell key players again to balance the books of the club.

The squad value in 2014/15 was €112.25m – the 14th most valuable in the Premier League.

An inability to get out of the Championship since has resulted in their squad value dropping as they have sold high profile players.

This has led to the value of the club plummeting over the past decade, and it will do so again if they drop into League One come next season.