Queens Park Rangers' last two seasons have almost been a mirror image, with a dreadful start being followed up by a promising run of results.

However, this campaign they have managed to turn a corner slightly earlier and this could give the Hoops an opportunity to break into the coveted top-six and secure a play-off position.

This won't be simple given the number of teams vying for just a few spots, but Marti Cifuentes will be hoping the Loftus Road faithful can give them that extra edge.

They will certainly need the supporters to be at their best when you take into account who they are against, with some of the Championship's biggest teams in Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City and Middlesbrough around them in the league table.

Nevertheless, we all know that QPR's fans can create an electrifying atmosphere, and Football League World has taken a closer look at how their attendances compare across the league this season.

QPR's average attendance

Resurrected in 1904, Loftus Road has been the home of QPR since 1917 and despite attempts to move to other stadiums, it will always be the place Hoops fans call home.

With a maximum capacity of 18,360, the club has consistently been well-supported this season, boasting an average attendance of 15,334 with 245,345 fans coming through the gates so far. This means on average the stadium is 83.5% full, which is decent in comparison to the rest of the EFL.

The highest attendance came early in the season, with 17,438 fans turning up for the 1-1 draw against Portsmouth. A close second was their recent defeat to Wednesday, where 17,352 supporters filled Loftus Road to watch Danny Rohl's side claim the victory.

QPR CEO Christian Nourry will be hoping that they can sell out a few home games before the conclusion of the campaign with big tests against Sheffield United and Leeds United still to arrive.

QPR's attendance is at the lower end of the Championship

Based in London, there is a lot of competition for supporters and with the likes of Chelsea and Fulham next door, it isn't always simple for Loftus Road to sell out.

Comparing QPR's average attendance to other teams in the division, they rank 21st. Teams around them include the likes of Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall, all of whom boast larger stadiums than the R's.

QPR Average Attendance Ranking Team Average Percentage Capacity 19 Blackburn 16,450 52.5% 20 Swansea 15,397 73% 21 QPR 15,334 83.5% 22 Millwall 15,027 74.6% 23 Luton Town 11,455 96.7%

The top end of the Championship has some huge clubs and Sunderland lead the way with an average gate of 38,456, while Leeds sit second with 36,181.

The lowest in the second tier is Oxford United and this will come as no surprise given that they have the second-smallest stadium in the division. Luton Town are the only team with a smaller ground, but they average just above the U's with Kenilworth Road 96.75% full on average.

In terms of percentage capacity, the outlook is much more positive for Cifuentes' side, with QPR sitting 13th in that table. The highest in this regard is Portsmouth, who boast an impressive 97.7% full on average.

The players will be hoping to inspire their fans in the final few months of the season, knowing that with some standout performances, those attendance figures could rise even further at Loftus Road.