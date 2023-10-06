Highlights Patrick Roberts has been a key player for Sunderland, helping them achieve promotion and reaching the play-offs.

Roberts currently earns £6,731 per week, making him the 11th highest paid player in the squad.

The club may need to offer Roberts a significant pay rise to secure his long-term future and reflect his importance to the team.

Patrick Roberts has certainly emerged as a key player for Sunderland over the past couple of years.

Joining the Black Cats from Manchester City back in January 2022, the winger helped the club wi promotion from League One to the Championship in his first few months at The Stadium of Light.

That contribution included netting the winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the second leg of that season's League One play-off semi-final, securing their place at Wembley for a final win over Wycombe.

Having initially joined the club on a six-month contract, that impact from Roberts, was enough to earn him a new two-year deal to keep him with Sunderland until the summer of 2024.

Roberts then continued his fine form for the Black Cats last season, scoring five goals and providing seven assists as Sunderland again reached the play-offs, this time at Championship level.

As a result, with the winger now into the final 12 months of his current contract with the club, meaning a new deal does feel like a priority for the Black Cats, and Director of Football Kristjaan Speakman did confirm last month that talks with Roberts about extending his stay with the club have begun.

But just how much does Roberts actually make at Sunderland, as part of his current contract at The Stadium of Light, in comparison to his teammates?

In order to help find out, we've taken a look at the salary Roberts and his teammates receive at Sunderland - according to Capology - in order to get an estimate of how the winger's wage matches up to the rest of the Black Cats' first-team squad, right here.

What is Patrick Roberts' wage at Sunderland?

As per these numbers from Capology, Roberts is currently earning £6,731 per week while playing for Sunderland.

That works out to a total salary of £350,000 per year for the winger, meaning that over the two years his current contract is set to run for, the Black Cats will pay the 26-year-old a total of £700,000.

However, when compared with his current teammates at The Stadium of Light, Roberts is some way from being the club's highest earner.

How does Patrick Roberts' salary compare with the rest of Sunderland's squad?

Currently, these figures suggest that Roberts is the joint 11th highest paid player in Sunderland's first-team squad.

As things stand, those players within the Black Cats side who are thought to be earning more than Roberts, are Jack Clarke; Bradley Dack; Dan Ballard; Dennis Cirkin; Anthony Patterson; Nazariy Rusyn; Corry Evans; Timothee Pembele; Luke O'Nien, Adil Aouchiche.

Meanwhile, fellow attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard is thought to be on the same salary as Roberts at The Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's current highest-paid player is said to be Jack Clarke, on £16,923 per week with the club, which works out at £880,000 per year.

That is obviously a considerable amount more than Roberts is currently on at Sunderland, meaning the club may need to offer him a considerable pay rise that reflects his significant importance to this team, if they are to secure his long term future at the club, with this potential new contract.