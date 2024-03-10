Highlights Norwich City have the second most expensive season tickets in the Championship at £542.

They have shown improvement this season with a stronger performance in front of home support.

Norwich are aiming for a return to the Premier League with a promising season and a strong squad under David Wagner.

Now in their second season back in the Championship after Premier League relegation in 2021/22, Norwich City rank highly in the Championship's most expensive season tickets.

It is understandable, with Carrow Road famously having an excellent atmosphere, and the Canaries have a recent history of bouncing straight back up after relegation.

Norwich have kept a host of their Premier League-proven squad, and have added starlets and other strong signings, along with David Wagner's appointment, to make themselves out to be one of the strongest sides in the second tier.

Granted, their return to the EFL was a poor one last term, with a 13th-placed finish not what Wagner, the supporters, or the club's hierarchy had in mind in their first season back in the second tier, with many expecting City to bounce back at the first time of asking.

Norwich were particularly poor on their own patch, sitting in 17th place in the home form table for 2022/23, where they won only eight of their 23 home games, and losing 10 at Carrow Road, including a 3-0 thrashing by eventual champions Burnley.

The price of a Norwich season ticket

They rank second in the league for most expensive season tickets, charging £542 for the term, and this season, supporters have had bang for their buck when their side plays at home, with the Canaries putting up a better showing in front of their home support this term.

Team Season Ticket Price Sheffield Wednesday £595 Norwich City £542 Middlesbrough £520 Coventry City £480 Millwall £473 Blackburn Rovers £429 Leeds United £420 Rotherham United £405 Watford £402 Preston North End £400 Sunderland £390 Leicester City £385 Bristol City £375 Plymouth Argyle £370 Southampton £359 Ipswich Town £353 West Bromwich Albion £349 Swansea City £345 Stoke City £344 Birmingham City £300 Hull City £300 Cardiff City £299 Huddersfield Town £249 Queens Park Rangers £242

In comparison, Norwich's fierce rivals Ipswich Town charge £353, but their price is lower after their promotion from League One.

However, the fallen Premier League sides - Leicester City, Southampton, and Leeds United - all price their season tickets more cheaply than Norwich do.

The Canaries are seemingly only beaten by Sheffield Wednesday, with season tickets at Hillsborough coming in at an expensive £595.

Middlesbrough are the other club to broach the £500 mark at £520, while Coventry City and Millwall complete the top five most expensive season tickets at £480 and £473 respectively.

Norwich's price is £300 more expensive than that of the cheapest Championship season ticket, with Queens Park Rangers charging just £242 for the term at Loftus Road.

Norwich are on the way back up

It has been a promising season so far for the Canaries - particularly after last season's disappointment - and with the squad that he has built, together with their previous Premier League experience, Wagner should be confident that he can continue the club's ascent back towards the promised land of the top flight.

The East Anglian outfit are in the hunt for the play-offs, and strong support in NR1 could well propel them back into the big time.