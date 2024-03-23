Middlesbrough will still retain hopes that this Championship season can be a successful one for them.

Boro became a real force in the second-tier last season, as Michael Carrick’s arrival saw them go from the bottom end of the table to play-off challengers in a matter of months.

Carrick guided the club to the play-off semi-finals, so heading into this season there was a different weight of expectation on the club, as Carrick continuing at the helm meant many people saw them as one of the strongest sides in the division.

However, that hasn’t been the case, as Boro have struggled to match the heights of last season so far but still have a possibility of reaching the play-offs and will likely be considered outsiders.

Middlesbrough’s disappointment in the league is likely to have come as the club lost a few big-name players in the summer, either through being sold or returning to parent clubs after their loan spells. But Middlesbrough have been active in both transfer windows this season, with Carrick bringing in players he thinks are good enough to get the club into the top flight.

So, with that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at where Middlesbrough rank in the Championship’s most high-value teams...

Middlesbrough’s ranking in the Championship’s most high-value teams

Here, we have used Transfermarkt to look at Middlesbrough’s value this season and where that ranks them in this Championship season.

As mentioned, Boro have had a bit of turnover in the last year, with players like Chuba Akpom, Morgan Rogers, Matt Crooks, and Martin Payero leaving the club and then Emmanuel Latte Lath, Finn Azaz, and Seny Dieng, to name just a few, joining the Championship side.

But despite the various incomings and outgoings, according to Transfermarkt, Middlesbrough are ranked in sixth place when it comes to the highest-value teams in the league.

According to the site, Boro have an average squad age of 25.8, which makes them the 12th oldest side in the league and bang in the middle when it comes to the age of squads.

Middlesbrough have a squad size of 28 players, which makes them the seventh-biggest squad in the league, and according to Transfermarkt, that squad is valued at €75.25 million.

Middlesbrough’s value compared to the rest of the Championship

As mentioned, Middlesbrough are ranked in sixth place when it comes to the highest-value teams.

That is something that shows Middlesbrough have been pretty good in the market, as they have recouped money well with departures and have then spent parts of that money and put it back into the squad.

Championship's most value teams Total 1 Leicester City €211.00m 2 Leeds United €204.70m 3 Southampton €189.90m 4 Hull City €104.80m 5 Sunderland €82.60m 6 Middlesbrough €75.25m As per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 19th of March)

So, Middlesbrough have five sides above them when it comes to the valuable teams in the league. Just ahead of Middlesbrough in fifth spot is Sunderland, who are valued at €82.60 million.

Then in fourth and third spots are Hull City and Southampton, who are valued at €104.80 million and €189.90 million, respectively. It wouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see Southampton high up in the standings, given they have been a Premier League side for a number of seasons before this campaign.

Related Triple Middlesbrough signing in 2017 has proven to be bad business: View None of the trio justified their price tags during their time at the Riverside Stadium.

Then in second place is Leeds United, who are valued at €204.70 million, with them just beaten to being the most valuable side by Leicester City, who are said to be worth €211.00 million.

It is no surprise to see Southampton, Leeds, and Leicester at the top of the list, as they have been Premier League sides, but Boro can be pleased with where they stand; they will just hope it can help them when it comes to getting out of the division.