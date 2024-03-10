There is no doubt that Leicester City have had a fine Championship campaign up until this point.

Putting the disappointment of their relegation from the Premier League behind them, for large parts of the season, the Foxes have taken the league by storm, at times holding a commanding lead at the top of the standings.

With Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Southampton now all well and truly in the mix, things are looking competitive at the top once again, and it certainly looks like being an exciting end to the campaign.

Leicester City season ticket prices

Putting things on the pitch aside for the moment, we thought we'd take a look at Leicester City's ticket prices this campaign, specifically the cost of their season tickets.

We wanted to do this to find out what value for money the Foxes have offered this season, and indeed where they stack up compared to other clubs in the Championship.

Leicester City's season ticket ranked

In order to establish where Leicester City's season ticket ranks, we must first understand what the cheapest adult season ticket available at the King Power Stadium was this season.

Fortunately, Statista has gathered this information and according to their data, the cheapest Leicester City adult season ticket available in 2023/24 was £385.

Leicester City's cheapest Championship season ticket ranked, as per Statista Rank Club Price 10th Swansea City £399 11th Sunderland £390 12th Leicester City £385 13th Bristol City £375 14th Plymouth Argyle £370

Despite the club having just dropped down from the Premier League, which could have meant their prices were one of the highest in the division, this is not the case.

According to the Statista data, Leicester City's £385 season ticket is actually the 12th cheapest available in the division, slightly cheaper than Sunderland's cheapest offering in 11th (£390) and slightly more expensive than Bristol City's cheapest in 13th (£375).

Most expensive Championship season tickets

Whilst Leicester's cheapest season ticket offering comes in at £385, some in the division price their cheapest season tickets much higher.

Take Middlesbrough for example. According to Statista, the cheapest season ticket on offer at the Riverside Stadium comes in at a whopping £590 - considerably higher than Leicester City.

The second most expensive cheapest adult season ticket in the division is also in the £500's, too, with Sheffield Wednesday reportedly charging £510 for their cheapest full season ticket offering.

Norwich City (£488), Millwall (£441) and Blackburn Rovers (£429) round out the top five.

Related Leicester City could suffer summer transfer blow amid financial fair play concerns Leicester are under pressure to sell players during the early stages of the summer window, with funds needing to be raised before the end of June.

Cheapest season tickets in the Championship

Whilst some clubs above charge a lot, there are some sides in the Championship that offer great value for money.

The cheapest season ticket available in the division, according to Statista, is at Queens Park Rangers, who charge just £242 for their cheapest offering.

Huddersfield Town (£249) and Coventry City (£250) are really not far off the R's in terms of the value they offer in second and third in the cheapest rankings.

Cardiff City (£299), Birmingham City (£300) and Hull City (£300) round out the rest of the top six.