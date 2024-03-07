Leeds United are back in the Championship after a three-year stint in the top-flight and are hoping it is the beginning of a new dawn under the management of two-time winner Daniel Farke.

It's been all change behind the scenes for Leeds this season, as not only has Farke come in, but there is new ownership at Elland Road as well. Anticipation and excitement is building ahead of the run-in, which sees Leeds at the heart of a promotion battle where they will be hoping to emulate Marcelo Bielsa's feat the last time they played at this level in 2020.

It has been an incredibly competitive division once again this season, with Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United coming down from the Premier League, while Ipswich Town have defied all odds and are competing for back-to-back promotions.

Premier League 2022/23 final standings Position Team P GD Pts 18 Leicester City 38 -17 34 19 Leeds United 38 -30 31 20 Southampton 38 -37 25

However, those additions have increased the number of fans in the Championship, with multiple stadiums (10) holding capacity of over 30,000, whilst the expectation of clubs of that size remains sky-high as well.

Despite relegation, Leeds have nearly 22,000 supporters on a season ticket waiting list, and have had to reverse a planned increase in price following that demotion from the Premier League - "meaning prices will be kept flat despite the four additional home matches".

Leeds fans are well renowned for selling out in recent years, with Elland Road at capacity now for the best part of five years in the Championship and Premier League, which has been the case in almost every game this season, too.

But how do prices at Elland Road compare to the rest of the Championship?

Leeds United ticket prices

Leeds categorise their matches according to demand and status of opponent. As such, ticket prices can vary dependent on the fixture. Below, we have listed the prices for Category A+ fixtures, which are the top price games the club play:

- East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand: Adult - £52.00, Over 65 - £34.00, Junior - £24.00, Young Adult - £26.00.

- East Stand Upper Wings: Adult - £45.00 Over 65 - £45.00, Junior - £45.00, Young Adult - £45.00.

- North and South Stands: Adult - £45.00, Over 65 - £31.00, Junior - £21.00, Young Adult - £23.00.

- Family Stand: Adult - £39.00, Over 65 - £31.00, Junior - £11.00, Young Adult - £23.00.

- East Central Lower, East Stand Upper and West Stand: Adult - £30.00, Over 65 - £29.00, Junior - £24.00, Young Adult - £26.00.

Elland Road has been one of the toughest places to go in the second tier this season, with Leeds unbeaten on home turf, and the only side to remain so all season out of all 72 EFL sides. However, Leeds fans have absolutely received value for money, with their cheapest season ticket also set at £420.

Championship ticket comparison

Stoke Sentinel have retported that the average lowest price season ticket for Championship clubs is £374 while the average for adults is £451. Note: figures are based on the cheapest adult season ticket price available.

Leeds themselves come in at a little higher than the £400 mark alongside the likes of Watford, Millwall, Rotherham United, Middlesbrough, and Blackburn Rovers.

QPR offer the lowest season ticket price in the division and fans would certainly have been hoping to see a much-improved season at Loftus Road, but remain in the mix for relegation alongside many teams around them.

Overall, Leeds' £420 figure has them seventh in the rankings, just ahead of Rotherham United, and just behind Blackburn Rovers, although that pales in comparison to Norwich City (£534) and Sheffield Wednesday (£595), who are well out in front in terms of their prices at well in excess of £500 and the top two in the league.

Ticket prices have increased for next season at Elland Road, though.