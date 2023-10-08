Middlesbrough will be hoping that their recent results have proved to be a real turning point for them following a turbulent start to the season.

It would have been easy for Steve Gibson to fire Michael Carrick when things weren't going well, but the former has stayed loyal to the latter and you feel the Teesside outfit will richly benefit from that.

The former Manchester United midfielder has shown his quality as a manager already from his time at Boro last term - and he will be hoping to guide his side into the promotion mix once again at the end of this season.

Securing four consecutive victories in all competitions coming into tomorrow's clash at Sunderland, they will be full of confidence and will be hoping to keep their unbeaten run going.

A draw would be a good result considering the form that the Black Cats have been in recently - but they will be aiming for a win as they look to continue climbing up the Championship table.

The whole team have to be commended for their efforts - but we're focusing on one player in particular in this piece - Emmanuel Latte Lath.

How much did Middlesbrough pay for Emmanuel Latte Lath?

Following the departure of former loanee Cameron Archer at the end of last season, it was clear that Boro needed a striker and it always looked likely that they would be able to bring one in.

Although they didn't have a bottomless pit of money to spend, they raised money from the sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier last summer and also secured a decent fee for Chuba Akpom during the most recent window.

With this money, they were able to seal a permanent move for Latte Lath from Atalanta, with Boro reportedly paying €5m up front to take him to the Riverside and potentially €1.5m in the future in bonuses.

How does Emmanuel Latte Lath's wage compare to other Middlesbrough players?

Latte Lath earns an estimated £10,000 per week according to Capology.

That's a bit of a surprise because they paid a decent fee for him, yet his estimated wage is reasonably average for a player in the English second tier.

In terms of estimated wages per week, he is way behind Sam Greenwood who is on £30,000, although some of that salary could be being paid by his parent club Leeds United.

Jonny Howson is estimated to be the highest earner on £25,000 per week, followed by Paddy McNair on £20,000.

Eight Boro players are estimated to be on more than the Ivorian, with Greenwood (loanee), Howson, McNair, Matt Crooks, Lewis O'Brien (loanee), Marcus Forss, Matt Clarke and Darragh Lenihan all on that list.

Clarke hasn't provided value for money so far because of his injury troubles - but Carrick will be hoping he can be a real asset when fully fit.

Other Boro players earn the same as Latte Lath on £10,000 per week, including fellow summer signings Seny Dieng and Lukas Engel and important first-teamer Tommy Smith.

Scoring three times in seven competitive appearances this term, the Ivorian is certainly doing enough to earn his five-figure weekly wage.