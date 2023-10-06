Leicester City are proving to be the dominant team right now in the Championship, dropping just three points from their opening 10 matches in the 2023-24 season.

And the player that is perhaps getting most of the plaudits for his performances in Enzo Maresca's team is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is right now proving that he is too good for the second tier of English football.

In his 10 league appearances this season, the 25-year-old has scored five goals and assisted a further three, showing that he has clearly and quickly adapted to the Maresca way.

There was reportedly interest in Dewsbury-Hall - who is contract to the Foxes until the summer of 2027 - in the most recent transfer window, with Liverpool apparently watching the Englishman.

Dewsbury-Hall stayed at the King Power Stadium though and he's doing his very best already to fire Leicester back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

What is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall paid by Leicester City?

According to ESTIMATES made by the football finance website Capology, Dewsbury-Hall is estimated to be on around the £20,000 a week mark, which is £1.04 million a year.

Dewsbury-Hall signed his most recent contract in the summer of 2022, which was coming off the back of a season where he played 44 times in all competitions for the Foxes, including 28 games in the Premier League - a lot of which were starts.

The season prior, Dewsbury-Hall had been on loan in the Championship at Luton, but by the time he had put pen-to-paper on his new deal, the midfielder had established himself in the starting 11 at the King Power Stadium.

Therefore, it would be a major shock if Dewsbury-Hall wasn't on at least double what Capology estimate, although football can be surprising at the best of times!

Where does Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall rank among the top earners at Leicester City?

If the figure for Dewsbury-Hall's weekly wage is actually correct, then he is among the lowest earners in the current Foxes squad.

The top earner at City, according once again to the estimates of Capology, is Jamie Vardy, and that is no surprise to anyone as he has been at Leicester for a very long time.

With his pay being apparently around the £140,000 a week mark though at the age of 36, it's not a figure he's going to see again in his career, with that deal expiring at the end of the season.

A summer signing in the form of Harry Winks ranks highly as well following his move from Tottenham Hotspur, with Leicester estimated to be paying the ex-England international in the region of £90,000, which is more than what he was estimated to be on at Spurs.

The legacy of Leicester's Premier League-level squad remains however, with wages to reflect that - Kelechi Iheanacho and Ricardo Pereira are estimated to be on £80,000 per week, with Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet just behind on £75,000.

Dewsbury-Hall's apparent wage is on par with backup goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, who is also thought to be on around £20,000 a week.