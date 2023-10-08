West Bromwich Albion still boast a number of high earners on their wage bill despite financial concerns.

While there is hope of a completed takeover in the short-term future from current controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, the implications of this not becoming a reality will force the Black Country outfit into a fire sale of most of their saleable assets at the beginning of next year, as the club look to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings.

West Brom have had to settle for mid-table mediocrity in the past two campaigns under Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce, while Carlos Corberan now looks to steer the side back up the table after a resurgent run of form saw the 40-year-old’s side finish just outside the play-off places.

The priority of the summer transfer window was to get players off the books at the club but despite nine first-team members saying their goodbyes, only club captain Dara O’Shea generated a substantial fee, leaving for Premier League outfit Burnley for a reported £7 million.

The West Midlands side did manage to add three new faces to the Hawthorns, with Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa arriving on season-long deals from Brighton and Ludogorets respectively while Josh Maja was the only permanent addition, joining on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at French second-tier side Bordeaux.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

With Albion not getting as much cash from exits as they would have liked over the summer, it leaves the Baggies with a costly wage bill to pay the playing squad, with hefty salaries paid to some players with a lot of experience in the EFL Championship.

One of those is John Swift, who was heavily involved in the West Midlands last term, featuring in 45 games with six goals and nine assists to his name as well as finishing third in the Championship for chances created - with 82.

Here at Football League World, we take a look at the 28-year-old’s wages and how it compares to the rest of the WBA squad, with all figures an estimate from Capology.

What is John Swift’s current wage at West Brom?

According to Capology, John Swift currently earns £22,500 a week on his current contract at West Brom.

The former Reading man signed a three-year deal at the Hawthorns in May last year, with his salary equating to just over £1.1 million a year.

With two seasons remaining, Swift is set to receive over £2.3 million if he sees out his current contract.

How does John Swift’s wage rank to the rest of the West Brom squad?

John Swift is ranked the sixth-highest paid player for the Baggies as reported by Capology.

Former Sheffield Wednesday man Adam Reach comes in at number one at a reported £40,000 per week - an unlikely figure for a player who has been seen as a rotation or utility option for since arriving in 2021.

USA international Daryl Dike follows with a reported £32,308 per week contract after signing for the Baggies 18 months ago, with long-term injuries unable to repay such a high cost.

Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu are also ahead of Swift, both earning £25,000 per week while Alex Mowatt pips the 28-year-old narrowly to fifth spot on £22,885 a week.

In total, Albion pay an annual sum of £23 million on player salaries with £443,463 spent weekly.