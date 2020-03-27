Where is former QPR midfielder Alejandro Faurlin now?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Alejandro Faurlin caused plenty of controversy during his seven-year stay at Queens Park Rangers.

Initially arriving at the club from Argentine club Instituto for what was initially thought to be a club record fee of £3.5m, the FA discovered that Faurlin had actually joined the club on a bosman.

Faurlin was actually owned by TYP Sports Agency rather than his former club Instituto, and in 2011 QPR were fined by the FA and forced to pay TYP £615,000.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Faurlin had played a crucial role in the R’s earning promotion to the Premier League during the 2010/11 season.

For a period there was some concern at the club that they could face a points deduction, but it was decided that a fine sufficed and QPR were able to play in the Premier League for the 2011/12 season.

Faurlin made a good start to life in the top flight, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury ruled him out for the rest of the club’s 2011/12 season and after a disjointed start to the following term, he joined Palermo on loan in 2013.

He returned to the club that summer, but injury continued to dog his career in West London and in 2016 he joined Spanish side Getafe.

Sadly, he has failed to settle since leaving QPR and spent short spells at Cruz Azul and Mallorca after leaving Getafe.

However, in January 2019 he joined Marbella on loan and that deal was made permanent last summer.