Where is former Charlton defender Hermann Hreidarsson now?

Hermann Hreidarsson made 149 appearances for Charlton Athletic during a four-year spell at the Valley between 2003 and 2007.

The Iceland international’s spell began with the club earning their best top-flight finish since 1953, but ended with the Addicks being relegated to the Championship.

A versatile defender, Hreidarsson could play either centre-back or left-back and was a regular throughout his time in South London.

When Charlton were relegated in 2007 though, Hreidarsson was sold to Premier League side Portsmouth, for whom he made 122 appearances over the next five seasons.

In January 2012 he left Pompey for Coventry City, but injury restricted him to just two appearances before the end of that season.

The following September he returned to his native Iceland in order to manage Urvalsdeild side IBV, the club with which he started his career.

In 2014, he joined Fylkir as manager of the men’s team, before becoming manager of the women’s side in 2017.

A year later he joined his former Portsmouth teammate David James in India with the Kerala Blasters, where he took up the role of assistant manager.

However, James left at the club in December 2018 after the side won just one match from their opening 12 Indian Premier League fixtures.

Hreidarsson returned to England a year later though and became Sol Campbell’s assistant at Southend United.

The Shrimpers are currently 22nd in the League One table.