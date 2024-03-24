Ipswich Town are doing miraculous things in the 2023/24 campaign, given where they were when Kieran McKenna took over as manager.

The Tractor Boys were a mid-table League One team when McKenna made the switch to go from Old Trafford, as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff, to becoming the boss at Portman Road in what was his first job in such a position.

Ipswich had a particularly electric end to the 2022/23 campaign, winning automatic promotion to the Championship. Even with the blistering numbers that they produced at the end of last season - they scored six goals in two separate games in their final six matches - the chances of them being able to compete for a play-off spot, let alone an automatic promotion place, seemed slim but somehow they are doing it.

McKenna has his side just one point off the top of the league and the two sides who they're competing with for the automatic promotion spots - Leeds United and Leicester City - were in the Premier League this time last year.

Championship Table (As it stands March 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 38 42 82 2 Leicester City 37 41 82 3 Ipswich Town 38 31 81

The expectations of Town fans have already been shattered, and the value of their squad certainly suggests that they should not be where they are in the Championship table.

Ipswich Town's squad value compared to the rest of the Championship

Out of the 24 teams that are currently competing in the second tier of English football, the Ipswich squad ranks as the 16th most valuable, according to Transfermarkt. The football statistics website estimates that the total value of all the players at McKenna's disposal is worth €50.5 million (roughly £43 million).

There are three teams involved in the relegation battle - Birmingham City, Stoke City, and Blackburn Rovers - whose squads are all worth more than Ipswich's, as per Transfermarkt.

Ipswich Town's squad value compared to Leeds and Leicester

The difference in squad value between the Tractor Boys and their two opponents for automatic promotion is astounding. Both the Whites and the Foxes are working with a squad that is more than four times as valuable as the one that Ipswich have.

In his first season as a Championship manager, Enzo Maresca has a group worth €211 million (£180 million), which is the most expensive in the Championship, and Daniel Farke isn't far behind with a squad worth €204 million (£175 million), according to Transfermarkt.

This gulf in wealth should be expected, to be fair to the former Premier League sides. Being in the top flight comes with lots of financial advantages, like the reported £100 million in broadcast revenue that each of the top 20 sides receive every single season. Leeds and Leicester would only receive parachute payments if they don't get promoted back to the top flight this season.

There aren't any shady reasons for the big gulf in value between Ipswich's team and those of their two promotion-chasing opponents, but what it does show is the magnitude of the job that McKenna, the players, and the front office staff have done, and are continuing to do, to get them into this position.

Ipswich Town's squad value compared to Norwich City

The promotion of the Tractor Boys back to the second tier reignited the East Anglia Derby this season. Their game in December, which ended as a 2-2 draw, was their first meeting since 2019.

Unlike Ipswich, the Canaries haven't been in the third tier since the 1950s. Therefore, their squad is much more valuable than Town's, thanks to years of better income from being in either the first or second division. Transfermarkt sets their current squad's value at €69.75 million (roughly £60 million), which is just under €20 million more than Ipswich's team.