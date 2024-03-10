Ipswich Town have shocked the league this season by battling alongside the top teams in the Championship for promotion to the Premier League.

This has come as a surprise, considering the Tractor Boys only won promotion to the second tier last season, finishing second in League One after an extraordinary campaign under manager Keiran McKenna.

The former Manchester United coach has impressed during his first job in management, and he has led Ipswich into a fight for the second automatic promotion place.

While he has to contend with Leeds United and Southampton, his side are in a good spot to win promotion this season, and we could see Ipswich playing in the Premier League in August.

This would be something unheard of at the start of the season, but the Tractor Boys have looked good enough to go all the way to the top under McKenna.

Given the amount the fans pay for a season ticket at Portman Road, it looks likely they will be happy for the value-for-money they are getting from their local club.

Cost of Ipswich Town season ticket

The cheapest season ticket at Ipswich is only £353, according to Statista, making it the ninth-cheapest season ticket in the Championship.

Given that this is the Tractor Boys' first season back in the Championship, it makes sense that they would be among the cheapest season tickets in the division.

However, they still charge more than established Championship clubs like QPR (£242) and Cardiff City (£299), which some could perceive as not giving the fans very good value.

However, their recent performances this year have blown expectations out of the water, with their challenge for promotion coming out of nowhere.

They charge a lot less than teams like Sheffield Wednesday (£510), Middlesbrough (£590) and Millwall (£441), all of which are nowhere near the top of the table, like Ipswich.

Their season ticket averages out to around £27 per match, which is fantastic value for the in-form side.

Lowest priced (cheapest) season tickets in the Championship - Statista QPR £242 Huddersfield Town £249 Coventry City £250 Cardiff City £299 Birmingham City £300 Hull City £300 Stoke City £344 West Bromwich Albion £349 Ipswich Town £353

Ipswich's home form

Given their home form this season, it would be hard to argue that the club aren't giving Ipswich fans their money's worth from their season tickets this year.

Ipswich have one of the best home form's in the division. The Tractor Boys have played 18 times at Portman Road in the Championship so far, winning 13 of those matches and losing just once.

They have also scored 47 times at home in this current campaign, which is more than any other side in the division so far. The fans are guaranteed excitement every time they set foot inside the stadium.

Considering their season ticket is cheaper than Leicester City's and showing similar results shows just how well the club are doing this season.

With players like Kieffer Moore, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst impressing this season for the club, Ipswich have a host of stars to draw in the fans, which must be partly why they sold 21,000 season tickets for their return to the Championship.

Prices will likely rise next season, although they will likely be among the cheapest prices in the Premier League if Ipswich are promoted at the end of the season.