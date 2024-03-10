Hull City are looking to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Yorkshire outfit have invested heavily in creating a side capable of fighting at the top end of the Championship table, with Liam Rosenior earning a lot of plaudits for his management of the team over the last year or so.

The 39-year-old is a promising, upcoming coach that has the potential to work in the Premier League in the future.

That future could be at the MKM Stadium, with the Tigers competing for a play-off place this campaign.

But here we look at the cost of the price of a season ticket at Hull compared to their second division rivals.

Hull City’s season ticket prices

The cost of an adult season ticket at Hull is £300, working out at £25 per month and £13.04 per game.

For those intending to attend every home game available, it works out at being £160 cheaper than buying a single ticket for every fixture.

The Tigers have one of the cheapest season ticket prices for adults among the Championship.

Over 65's have a discounted rate of £198 per year, which equals £8.60 per game, with juniors also receiving a smaller rate than the £300 price point.

Yorkshire season ticket prices

Among their Yorkshire rivals, only Huddersfield Town have a cheaper option at a cost of £249 for an adult season ticket.

In comparison, Rotherham United’s adult season ticket price has been set at £405 with the team facing relegation back to League One this year.

Promotion chasing Leeds United’s is only slightly more expensive, at a cost of roughly £420 for an adult ticket to Elland Road.

Season Ticket Prices For Yorkshire Clubs - 2023/24 Championship Club Price (£) 1 Sheffield Wednesday 595 2 Leeds United 420 3 Rotherham United 405 4 Hull City 300 5 Huddersfield Town 249

Daniel Farke’s side was recently in the Premier League, and could be back there again soon, so a slightly more expensive season ticket shouldn’t come as a surprise.

However, relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday have the most expensive adult season ticket in the Championship from Yorkshire this year.

The Owls charge £596, the most of any club in the entire division, in fact, despite having just come up from League One in the last year.

Promotion rivals season ticket prices

West Brom have a slightly more expensive adult season ticket price than Hull, charging supporters £349.

The Baggies sit ahead of Hull in the table, and have more recently competed in the Premier League.

However, a change in ownership may see changes made to the cost of season ticket prices in the near future.

Meanwhile, Norwich City have the second most expensive season ticket in the entire Championship, charging £534 for an adult purchase.

David Wagner will be hoping to guide the team back to the top flight, with the Norfolk club in its second year back in the second division.

Last year’s play-off finalists Coventry City rank fourth in the entire second tier, with an adult season ticket at the CBS Arena costing £480 this season.

Lancashire outfit Preston North End charge £400 for an adult season ticket, making Hull the best value for money among the sides chasing a top six finish this campaign.