Carlton Palmer believes Cody Drameh will leave Leeds United this summer and should join Luton Town over Burnley as interest continues to grow.

The 21-year-old will return to Leeds off the back of winning promotion via the play-offs with Luton, playing as a right-wing-back for Rob Edwards.

It is his second loan spell away from Leeds, after spending time on loan with Cardiff City in the last campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award, too.

How has Drameh done at Luton?

The right-back has been a key part of the Hatters side that cruised to third place in the division.

He has played 19 times, collecting two assists and 10 clean sheets in the process.

Edwards and Luton, naturally, are reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old on a permanent basis.

However, there is competition from elsewhere, with Burnley also said to be making their move to try and add Drameh to their squad, according to Football Insider.

What has Carlton Palmer said?

Offering his reaction to the news, former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though Drameh should reunite with Luton for next season.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "It is reported that Luton Town and Burnley are ready top open talks with Leeds United about signing Cody Drameh.

"Cody has been on loan at Luton since January enjoying an impressive spell in helping Luton get promoted to the Premier League.

"You would think that Leeds would want to keep this talented young right-back and guarantee him first-team football next season in the Championship.

"However, with Luton and Burnley both promoted to the Premier League, of course, as a footballer, you want to ply your trade in the highest league possible.

"You would think Luton would be favourites to sign him, given his successful loan period. If Leeds do decide to sell, then I believe that's where he should go."

What next for Cody Drameh?

Leeds should be minded to keep him around if they can convince him of regular playing time for a promotion push, but that possibility seems unlikely.

Drameh is clearly comfortable, settled, and happy with his football at Kenilworth Road; that makes a move to Luton seem like the most obvious choice for the right-back, as Palmer alludes to.

He holds all the cards, with only a year remaining on his deal at Elland Road. Leeds have very little negotiating power aside from the promise of game time, which they can't do without a head coach in place to give assurances over his place in the pecking order.